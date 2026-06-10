What is leaves on a stream meditation? The mindfulness exercise that may help reduce stress and anxious thoughts

When worries start piling up, it can feel as though the mind is running on a loop. A difficult conversation, a looming deadline, or concerns about the future can keep returning long after the moment has passed.

Meditation.

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One mindfulness practice that aims to help people step back from these thoughts is called Leaves on a Stream meditation. The exercise is widely used in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), a psychological approach developed by psychologist Steven C. Hayes.

Rather than encouraging people to push away unwanted thoughts, the exercise teaches them to observe those thoughts without getting caught up in them.

Also Read What is Transcendental Meditation? And how is it different from mindfulness meditation?

What is leaves on a stream meditation?

The practice uses a simple mental image.

Imagine yourself sitting beside a gently flowing stream. Every time a thought enters your mind, place it on a leaf floating on the water. Then watch the leaf drift away.

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{{^usCountry}} The thought could be about work, family, finances, relationships, or something that happened earlier in the day. Whatever appears, the idea is to acknowledge it and place it on a leaf without judging it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The thought could be about work, family, finances, relationships, or something that happened earlier in the day. Whatever appears, the idea is to acknowledge it and place it on a leaf without judging it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soon, another thought may arrive. That thought goes on a new leaf and continues downstream. The goal is not to stop thinking. Instead, it is about learning to notice thoughts without becoming overwhelmed by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon, another thought may arrive. That thought goes on a new leaf and continues downstream. The goal is not to stop thinking. Instead, it is about learning to notice thoughts without becoming overwhelmed by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety? How is the exercise connected to acceptance and commitment therapy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety? How is the exercise connected to acceptance and commitment therapy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leaves on a Stream meditation is often used to teach a concept known as "cognitive defusion." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leaves on a Stream meditation is often used to teach a concept known as "cognitive defusion." {{/usCountry}}

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According to Hayes and other ACT practitioners, people often become fused with their thoughts, meaning they treat every thought as a fact or something that demands an immediate reaction.

The exercise encourages the opposite approach.

By imagining thoughts floating away on leaves, people practice creating some distance between themselves and what they are thinking. This can help them recognise that thoughts are temporary experiences rather than permanent truths.

Why do mindfulness practitioners recommend it?

Many people begin meditation expecting a completely quiet mind. However, mindfulness teachers often point out that thoughts naturally come and go.

The purpose of Leaves on a Stream meditation is not to eliminate thoughts but to change the relationship a person has with them.

Some practitioners find that the exercise helps them become more aware of recurring worries and mental habits. Others use it as a way to pause before reacting to stressful situations.

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Because the practice focuses on observation rather than control, it can be accessible even for people who are new to meditation.

How can beginners try it?

The exercise requires no special equipment.

Find a quiet place to sit comfortably and take a few slow breaths. Picture a stream flowing at a natural pace. As thoughts arise, place each one on a leaf and watch it move along the water.

If a thought returns, place it on another leaf.

There is no need to force thoughts away or try to clear the mind. The practice is simply about noticing what appears and allowing it to pass.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader’s discretion is advised.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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