The idea of 'letting go' is often presented as something simple. People are told to move on, forgive the past, and start over, but, in reality, it is rarely that easy. Painful memories, guilt, anger, and even outdated versions of yourself can stay with you for years. While the events may be over, the emotions connected to them often continue to shape your thoughts, choices, and relationships.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Dr Priya Kaul, Spiritual Life Coach, true healing begins when you stop allowing your past to define your present.

ALSO READ: 6 spiritual teachings that are uncomfortable but true

You may believe you are holding on to a specific event, but in many cases, you are actually holding on to the meaning you attached to it.

A painful experience can slowly become part of your identity. A difficult relationship may leave you believing you are not worthy of love. A career setback can convince you that you are not capable of success. Even resentment can feel strangely comforting because it reminds you that your pain mattered. Over time, these beliefs become the lens through which you see yourself, long after the original experience has passed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Priya Kaul, this is where the spiritual cost of holding on begins to grow. When you continue carrying old emotional wounds into the present, you allow yesterday's experiences to influence today's decisions. You may be entering a new relationship, pursuing a new opportunity, or beginning a new chapter in life, but emotionally, part of you is still living in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Priya Kaul, this is where the spiritual cost of holding on begins to grow. When you continue carrying old emotional wounds into the present, you allow yesterday's experiences to influence today's decisions. You may be entering a new relationship, pursuing a new opportunity, or beginning a new chapter in life, but emotionally, part of you is still living in the past. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Letting go does not mean pretending that something never happened. It does not require you to excuse someone who hurt you or erase meaningful memories. Instead, it means changing your relationship with those experiences. You acknowledge what happened, accept the lessons it taught you, and make a conscious choice not to let those experiences define your future.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the most overlooked facets of spiritual growth is letting go of identities formed through pain. It is easy to say, "This is who I am because of what happened to me." Healing begins when you ask yourself a different question: "Who can I become now that I have made it through that experience?"

ALSO READ: 9 woo-woo habits that sound weird but actually work

This shift requires honest self-awareness. You begin to notice the emotional patterns you continue to carry into new situations. You may expect someone new to hurt you because someone else once did. You may avoid promising opportunities because of one past disappointment. Or you may continue waiting for an apology that may never come. Although these realizations can feel uncomfortable, they also create space for real emotional freedom.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Kaul suggests starting with a simple spiritual practice. Spend a few quiet moments reflecting on one emotional burden you are still carrying that no longer serves you. Instead of asking, "Why did this happen to me?" ask yourself, "What am I still holding on to because of it?" Often, the answer reveals more about your current emotional state than about the original event itself.

Ultimately, letting go is an act of trust. It is trusting that your future does not have to repeat your past and believing that your identity is much greater than the pain you have experienced. While you cannot always control what happens to you, you can choose how long those experiences continue to shape your life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes, the most meaningful spiritual transformation does not come from adding something new. It begins when you find the courage to release what has already taught you everything it needed to teach.

ALSO READ: Osho's teachings on the true meaning of a Guru

Disclaimer: The content in this article is for informational and spiritual reflection purposes only, and spiritual perspectives are personal beliefs.