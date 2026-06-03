Why should spiritual seekers visit temples? According to a spiritual master

In moments of stress, uncertainty, or emotional exhaustion, you may look for a space that helps you slow down and reconnect with yourself. For many spiritual seekers, temples become more than places of worship. They can offer an environment for silence, reflection, and inner grounding.

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According to HH Guruji Sundar, founder of Aathman Awareness Centre, holy places hold a special place in a seeker’s spiritual path.

“Temples, shrines, monasteries, churches, and other holy places hold a special significance for spiritual seekers. Such places, especially ancient ones such as Shakti Peeths and Jyotirlingas, carry immense divine energy,” he says.

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Does meditating in temples bring solace?

According to Guruji, simply sitting silently and closing our eyes in the sanctum sanctorum can lead to a shift from chaos to stillness within ourselves. And meditation in holy places can help you reconnect with a deeper sense of awareness. Even if you are new to meditation, sacred spaces may help you experience a stronger sense of inner depth and calm.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety? Why sacred spaces may support your spiritual journey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety? Why sacred spaces may support your spiritual journey? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For many people, daily life unfolds in busy environments such as offices, airports, malls, gyms, and grocery stores. Constant interaction, crowded spaces, and nonstop activity can sometimes leave you feeling mentally drained. But temple meditation, as a way, may help seekers restore balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many people, daily life unfolds in busy environments such as offices, airports, malls, gyms, and grocery stores. Constant interaction, crowded spaces, and nonstop activity can sometimes leave you feeling mentally drained. But temple meditation, as a way, may help seekers restore balance. {{/usCountry}}

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“The more the seeker spends time in crowded places, the faster his energy drains. As these places are unavoidable, a seeker can easily recharge himself by regularly meditating in holy places like temples. The divinity gained from these places will further reflect in the seeker’s life, ranging from the way he thinks and feels to how he behaves. Regular meditation in these places yields maximum fruit in one’s spiritual journey,” he shares.

Also Read A spiritual seeker shares how spirituality can help you let go of the past

A temple meditation technique for spiritual seekers

HH Guruji Sundar also reveals a practice he calls “Divine Energy Transfusion.”

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“This can be practised at any holy place. The seeker simply has to sit down in a comfortable position like sukhasana or vajrasana, and place his hands on the idol of the deity, shivlinga, holy tree, or any other divine object being worshipped inside the temple,” he says.

For many seekers, visiting temples is not only about ritual or devotion. It can also become a way to pause, recharge, and create space for deeper self-reflection in the middle of a demanding world.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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