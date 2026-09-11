Why the New Moon day is considered an auspicious time for meditation, according to a spiritual guru

When the Moon disappears from the night sky, you may see it as a dark night. In yogic and spiritual traditions, however, the New Moon, or Amavasya, carries a different meaning. It is seen as a time to slow down, turn inward and create space for meditation.

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According to the Aatman Awareness Centre, Amavasya has traditionally held spiritual importance in India. The centre says the stillness associated with the New Moon can make it a meaningful time for spiritual practice.

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Why is Amavasya considered special for meditation?

Amavasya marks the point when the Moon is not visible from Earth. For spiritual seekers, that absence of light can become a symbol of turning attention away from the outside world.

The Aatman Awareness Centre explains that the lunar cycle has traditionally been connected with changes in the human mind and energy. On Amavasya, spiritual seekers may use the quieter atmosphere to focus on meditation and self-reflection. For those who already practise meditation or sadhana under a Guru's guidance, the centre says the experience can feel particularly significant.

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{{^usCountry}} HH Guruji Sundar teaches that on Amavasya, “the transition will be seamless from the lower chakras to the higher chakras.”* {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HH Guruji Sundar teaches that on Amavasya, “the transition will be seamless from the lower chakras to the higher chakras.”* {{/usCountry}}

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What happens when you meditate on New Moon Day?

The Aatman Awareness Centre recommends keeping your spine naturally straight and allowing your hands to rest comfortably. You can light incense, a lamp or a candle if that helps you create a peaceful space.

Once you sit, bring your attention gently toward the area between your eyebrows, known in yogic traditions as the Ajna Chakra. The centre advises you not to force your attention. Thoughts may appear and emotions may come up. Instead of fighting them, allow them to pass while you quietly observe them.

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How long should you meditate on Amavasya?

If you are new to meditation, you do not need to sit for half an hour immediately. The Aatman Awareness Centre suggests that 15 to 30 minutes can be an ideal meditation period, while beginners can start with just five minutes and build the practice gradually.

You can also keep the ending slow. Rather than opening your eyes as soon as the meditation ends, remain still for a moment and notice how your body and mind feel.

The centre recommends ending with a few mental prayers for family, friends, all living beings and yourself.

How can you use the New Moon for inner reflection?

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You can approach Amavasya without making meditation feel like another task on your list. Clean your space, sit somewhere comfortable and give yourself a few uninterrupted minutes.

You can focus on your breathing, observe your thoughts or simply sit quietly. The aim is not to force your mind to become empty. It is to give yourself permission to pause.

The Aatman Awareness Centre describes Amavasya as a recurring opportunity to return to stillness. If you make meditation part of your regular practice, the New Moon can become a monthly reminder to step away from distractions and spend some time with yourself.