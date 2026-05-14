Yellow Aura meaning: How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra

A yellow aura is linked with confidence, personal power, intelligence, positivity, mental clarity, and self-worth. It is connected to the Solar Plexus Chakra, which controls decision-making, ambition, discipline, self-esteem, and your ability to trust yourself.

How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra(Pinterest)

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People with a strong yellow aura are usually confident, focused, independent, and naturally motivating. They often carry a bright and uplifting energy that makes others feel comfortable and inspired around them.

ALSO READ: Orange Aura meaning: How to heal a weak orange aura and balance your sacral chakra

“When your yellow aura is balanced, you feel mentally clear, confident, emotionally strong, and productive. You trust your decisions, maintain healthy boundaries, and move through life with purpose. But when the yellow aura becomes weak or blocked, self-doubt slowly starts taking over,” shared Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak Yellow Aura

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{{^usCountry}} A weak yellow aura can manifest in many ways, both emotional and physical. Common signs include low confidence, overthinking, fear of judgment, indecisiveness, procrastination, and constant self-doubt. You may feel like you are holding yourself back to keep others comfortable, or you may struggle to trust your own opinions and choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A weak yellow aura can manifest in many ways, both emotional and physical. Common signs include low confidence, overthinking, fear of judgment, indecisiveness, procrastination, and constant self-doubt. You may feel like you are holding yourself back to keep others comfortable, or you may struggle to trust your own opinions and choices. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} People dealing with a Solar Plexus Chakra imbalance often look for validation from others and feel emotionally exhausted easily. Saying “no” may feel difficult, and worries about career, performance, and self-image can intensify. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People dealing with a Solar Plexus Chakra imbalance often look for validation from others and feel emotionally exhausted easily. Saying “no” may feel difficult, and worries about career, performance, and self-image can intensify. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Physical signs may include digestive discomfort, bloating, stomach heaviness, low energy levels, poor posture, and mental fatigue. A dull or muddy yellow aura can also point towards burnout, emotional insecurity, and suppressed personal power. How to heal and strengthen your Yellow Aura {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Physical signs may include digestive discomfort, bloating, stomach heaviness, low energy levels, poor posture, and mental fatigue. A dull or muddy yellow aura can also point towards burnout, emotional insecurity, and suppressed personal power. How to heal and strengthen your Yellow Aura {{/usCountry}}

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Healing the yellow aura starts with rebuilding self-trust. The Solar Plexus Chakra becomes stronger through discipline, confidence-building habits, and mental clarity.

Start with small promises to yourself and follow through. Finish simple tasks, create healthy boundaries, speak clearly, and stop over-explaining your decisions. Confidence grows through action and consistency, not by waiting to feel ready.

Spending time in morning sunlight can also help strengthen yellow energy. Solo walks, journaling your goals, building routines, and creating structure in daily life are all helpful practices for balancing this aura.

Daily Affirmation

“I trust myself. I am powerful. I deserve success.”

ALSO READ: Meditation for beginners: The 4 stages of finding inner peace

Best healing frequencies for Yellow Aura

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Healing frequencies can help restore emotional balance and energetic strength.

Some commonly used frequencies for yellow aura healing include:

528 Hz for confidence, healing, and transformation

741 Hz for mental clarity and emotional release

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Listening to uplifting instrumental music or guided confidence meditations may also support Solar Plexus Chakra healing.

Best crystals for Yellow Aura healing

Certain crystals are believed to support confidence, emotional balance, and personal power.

Citrine for confidence, abundance, and joy

Tiger’s Eye for courage and decision-making

Yellow Calcite for emotional clarity and self-confidence

Pyrite for strength, ambition, and protection

Amber for warmth and inner stability

You can carry these crystals with you daily or place them near your workspace for supportive energy.

ALSO READ: 8 benefits of meditation and how it can change your life

Best incense and essential oils for Solar Plexus Chakra healing

Some fragrances are believed to help activate confidence, clarity, and emotional balance.

Best incense for yellow aura cleansing:

Lemon

Cinnamon

Frankincense

Sandalwood

Best essential oils:

Lemon

Bergamot

Ginger

Rosemary

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You can use them during morning rituals, meditation, baths, or before important work and personal tasks.

Activities to strengthen Yellow Aura energy

Simple daily habits can help restore balance and naturally strengthen the yellow aura energy.

Setting goals and journaling

Spending time in morning sunlight

Practising public speaking

Going on solo dates or doing activities independently

Strength training or exercise

Learning new skills

Saying no without feeling guilty

ALSO READ: Red Aura meaning: How to heal a weak red aura and balance your root chakra

Disclaimer: Aura healing and chakra practices are based on spiritual and energy-based beliefs. If you are experiencing ongoing concerns, please seek guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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