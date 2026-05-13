Meditation for beginners: The 4 stages of finding inner peace
Ancient Indian texts describe meditation as a gradual journey inward. Instead of forcing silence, they guide you toward inner stillness and awareness.
Meditation is not about escaping your thoughts or disconnecting from life. It is about coming back to yourself. But if your mind constantly feels busy, distracted, or restless, sitting quietly can feel difficult at first.
Ancient Indian texts describe meditation as a gradual journey inward. Instead of forcing silence, they guide you step by step toward inner stillness and awareness.
Here are the four stages of meditation explained in a simple way.
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Stage 1: Pratyahara – Turning inward
The first step in meditation is gently pulling your attention away from the outside world. This stage is called Pratyahara, which means withdrawing the senses.
You begin by sitting quietly, closing your eyes, and allowing your senses to rest. Instead of focusing on sounds, screens, or distractions around you, you slowly bring your attention inward.
Think of it like a tortoise pulling its limbs into its shell. You are not fighting the outside world. You are simply taking a pause from it.
Simple practice: Sit comfortably for a few minutes each day. Close your eyes and notice your breathing. Let your mind settle naturally without pressure.
Stage 2: Dharana – Focusing the mind
Once your attention turns inward, the next step is Dharana, or concentration.
Here, you choose one point of focus. It could be your breath, a mantra, a candle flame, or even silence. The goal is not to stop your thoughts completely. The goal is to return your attention whenever your mind wanders gently.
And yes, your mind will wander often. That is completely normal.
Simple practice: Count your breaths from one to ten and repeat. If your thoughts drift away, calmly bring your focus back without frustration.
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Stage 3: Dhyana – Deep meditation
With regular practice, meditation gradually becomes effortless. This stage is called Dhyana, or meditative flow.
At this point, you are no longer forcing yourself to concentrate. Your attention becomes steady and natural. You may notice a sense of peace, lightness, or emotional calm. Sometimes, you even lose track of time.
This stage feels less like “doing meditation” and more like simply being present.
Stage 4: Samadhi – Pure awareness
The final stage is Samadhi, a state of complete stillness and awareness.
In this stage, the feeling of “I am meditating” starts to disappear. There is only awareness, silence, and presence. You feel deeply connected to yourself and the present moment.
This experience cannot be forced. It comes naturally with patience, consistency, and surrender.
What helps your meditation journey?
A few simple qualities can make meditation easier and more meaningful:
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Viveka: Understanding what truly matters
Vairagya: Letting go of unhealthy attachments
Shraddha: Trust, faith, and patience in the process
Guidance: Learning from teachers, books, or spiritual wisdom
Common struggles beginners face
- If your mind feels too busy, that does not mean you are failing. Meditation is not about having zero thoughts.
- If sitting for long periods feels hard, start with just 2 minutes a day. Small, consistent practice matters more than perfection.
- And if it feels like “nothing is happening,” remember that meditation works quietly. The changes are often slow, deep, and gradual.
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Disclaimer: Meditation is a personal, spiritual and wellness practice, and every experience is different.