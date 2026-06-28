Yoga for mindfulness: 5 simple steps that can make your practice more effective, according to Sadhguru

Yoga is more than a physical workout, according to spiritual leader Sadhguru. According to Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, yoga is “a profound process of aligning your system with the larger geometry of existence.”

From practising on an empty stomach to beginning with an invocation, Sadhguru shares five preparation steps that may help improve yoga, mindfulness and meditation (Unsplash)

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In a recent Instagram post, the foundation shared five preparatory steps that can help yoga practitioners improve flexibility, focus and energetic awareness before stepping onto the mat.

Health experts agree that preparing the body before yoga can improve comfort and reduce the risk of injury.

Yoga has gained global popularity for improving flexibility, strength and mental well-being. Research also suggests that regular yoga and meditation may help reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression when practised with appropriate measures.

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According to the Isha Foundation, practitioners should avoid eating before yoga. The organization recommends maintaining an empty stomach so the body can move freely without directing energy toward digestion.

Many yoga schools advise leaving at least two to three hours after a meal before practising. A light stomach may make forward bends, twists and inversions more comfortable while reducing digestive discomfort.

2. Take a cool shower or a bath before your Yoga practise

The foundation suggested taking a cool shower before you get into the first yoga pose.

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A shower refreshes the body, improves alertness and prepares the system for yoga. It may also help people feel mentally reset before beginning meditation or breathwork.

3. Wear loose, comfortable clothing while you do yoga

The foundation noted that unrestricted clothing allows the body to move freely during yoga. Fitness experts also recommend breathable, non-restrictive clothing to support a full range of motion and improve comfort during exercise.

According to Sadhguru, “When your energies begin to expand within you, you will notice tight-fitting clothes will not be comfortable on your body.”

Read more: What is Yoga Nidra? An expert explains the state of conscious deep sleep for emotional healing

4. Consume neem and turmeric before you start with your yoga practise

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In traditional Indian wellness systems, neem and turmeric are believed to support cleansing and overall health.

According to Sadhguru, eating turmeric and neem also determines how your energy is distributed. “The consumption of neem and turmeric with tepid, light honey water is a wonderful way of cleansing and dilating the cellular structure in such a way that it is able to absorb energy,” Sadhguru has said.

Along with yoga techniques, neem and turmeric can also be a great way to help because they make it easier for your energy to be transmitted evenly. Once you become aware of this, you can choose to direct your energies in the desired direction.

5. Start your yoga with an invocation

Before you do yoga, you can use an invocation to bring out the best in yourself. Sanskrit, an ancient language that directly links sounds to forms, is typically used for invocations in the yogic tradition. The foundation of Nada Yoga, or the yoga of sound, is the use of sounds to awaken the human system.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical or fitness advice. Practise yoga according to your comfort level, and consult a qualified instructor or healthcare professional if you have any health concerns or injuries.