Teenage hygiene: Practical strategies for parents to instil good hygiene habits in adolescents

Ensuring good hygiene habits in teenagers is essential for their physical and mental well-being. As teenagers become more independent, it becomes their responsibility to maintain their hygiene, but it's not always easy to get them to listen to advice. As such, parents must find a way to approach the subject in a relatable and relevant manner to teenagers. While this can be challenging, good hygiene practices are vital for promoting self-confidence and positive social interactions. By establishing healthy hygiene habits early on, teenagers can benefit from them throughout their lives. From setting a good example to establishing a routine and providing the right tools and guidance, there are many ways to help your teen maintain good hygiene and stay healthy and confident. (Also read: Understanding teenage depression: Common causes and risk factors )

Tips to encourage good hygiene habits in teens:

Teenage years are a crucial time for developing lifelong habits, and good hygiene is no exception. (Pexels )

Prasanna Vasanadu, Parenting Expert and the founder of Tikitoro, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips for parents to instil good hygiene habits in their teenagers.

1. Have a casual and honest conversation: Rather than lecturing your teen about the importance of hygiene, try to have an open and honest conversation about it. Start by explaining why hygiene is essential, and then ask them how they feel about their current habits. Encourage them to share their thoughts and experiences so that you can work together to create a hygiene routine that works for them.

2. Set a good example: Teenagers often learn from their parents, so it's important to set a good example when it comes to hygiene. Show them how to maintain good hygiene practices by practising them yourself, such as brushing their teeth twice a day, washing their hands regularly, and showering frequently.

3. Make it fun: Encourage your teenager to make hygiene a fun and enjoyable activity rather than a chore. For example, you can give them a cool body wash, fun toothbrushes, or bath bombs to make their showering experience more enjoyable.

4. Educate them about acne and skin care: Acne and other skin problems can be a source of embarrassment for many teenagers. Educate your teen about the importance of proper skin care, such as washing their face twice a day and avoiding touching their face too often. You can also teach them how to choose products that are right for their skin type.

5. Encourage regular exercise: Regular exercise is not only beneficial for physical health, but it can also help with hygiene by promoting sweating and the elimination of toxins. Encourage your teen to participate in regular physical activity that they enjoy, such as playing sports or dancing.

6. Talk about the importance of sleep: Getting enough sleep is crucial for physical and mental health, and it can also help with hygiene. When we sleep, our bodies produce less sweat and oil, which can help prevent body odour and acne. Encourage your teen to establish a regular sleep routine and prioritize getting the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep per night.

7. Address the use of personal products: It's essential to maintain good personal hygiene, especially when it comes to the use of personal products such as deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and menstrual hygiene products. These products help prevent body odour and infections, and it's important for your teen to understand how to use them properly.

“In addition to using personal products, it's also crucial to keep private parts clean. Girls, in particular, need to learn how to use menstrual hygiene products properly and how to dispose of them. There are different types of products available, such as pads and menstrual cups, and your teen should be taught how to choose the right one based on their activity level and personal preference. In conclusion, instilling good hygiene habits in your teenager is important for their overall health and well-being. By approaching the topic in a fun, open, and relatable way, you can help your teen establish healthy hygiene habits that will benefit them for a lifetime,” concludes Prasanna.

