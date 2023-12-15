2024 Long Weekends: Best places to travel in India on your long weekends in 2024. See detailed itinerary

2024 is almost here. And you have more than one reason to rejoice. For all the travel enthusiasts, the New Year brings ample possibilities for you to plan getaways by going on long weekends. If you utilise your leaves ahead of time, you can get over 14 long weekends in 2024. Yes, you read that right. (Also Read: Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of long weekends in 2024)

All the places you can visit in India in 2024 during long weekends. (Freepik)

Scroll down to check out all the long weekends in 2024, and mark your calendars while bookmarking all the places you can explore in India. We have curated a list of places you can travel to in the next year and enjoy to the fullest.

Places you can travel to in 2024. (Freepik)

Plan your 2024 Long Weekends getaway with this itinerary

January 2024

Long Weekends: December 30 to January 2

January 13 to January 16

January 26 to January 28

January has three long weekends, and you have ample places around India to explore. However, we suggest travelling to Rann of Kutch and experiencing the remarkable Rann Utsav in all its glory. You can also visit Theog (1 hour from Shimla) to experience scenic hikes, apple orchids, and snow-clad views. Then, you can visit Thirunelly in Wayanad, which promises verdant views and nature hikes or have a winter safari in Gir National Park, Kaziranga or Ranthambore.

March 2024

Long Weekends: March 8 to March 11

March 29 to April 1

The festive occasion of Holi falls in March, and the best way to celebrate it is by visiting Mathura or experiencing the Lathmar Holi of Barsana. You can also travel to Ratnagiri to spot Olive Ridley turtles and catch the mesmerising view of verdant hills meeting the beaches. Kochi in Kerala (for the emerald coast and historical landmarks) and Lakshwadeep (for pleasant tropical climates and secluded beaches) should also be on your radar.

Explore scenic landscapes during the long weekends in 2024. (Freepik)

May 2024

Long Weekends: May 23 to May 26

As temperatures soar in May, you can plan a trip to Gulmarg or Spiti Valley. While Gulmarg will offer pleasant weather, gondola rides and delicious dishes, Spiti can be on your itinerary for scenic treks, stunning monasteries, river rafting, and camping at Chandratal.

June 2024

Long Weekends: June 15 to June 18

In June, travel to Ladakh for the peaceful monasteries, mountain ranges, pristine lakes, numerous trails, highest motorable roads and panoramic views. Snow-covered Auli, the adventures in Rishikesh and the heritage town of Almora should also excite you for a visit in June.

Don't miss out on the adventures in Rishikesh in 2024. (Pexels)

August 2024

Long Weekends: August 15 to August 19

August 24 to August 27

Snuggled along the banks of Lake Pichola, Udaipur is an excellent destination for August. Surrounded by Aravalli hills, the City of Lakes can perfectly fit into your long weekend. You can also visit Amritsar to try the mouthwatering food and experience the country's history. Another alternative is to enjoy an adventure-packed vacation at Karjat or relax in the picturesque Ooty or Munnar.

September 2024

Long Weekends: September 5 to September 8

September 14 to September 16

Celebrate Onam in Kerala by witnessing the boat races, gorging on delectable Sadya, relaxing amid the serene beauty of backwaters, watching the glorious Arabian Sea coast, or spending a day in the tea-covered hills of the Western Ghats. Otherwise, you can travel to Pune for pandal hopping during Ganesh Chaturthi or choose an offbeat destination like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh (for local cuisine, sightseeing, trekking and nature trails).

Celebrate Onam in Kerala in 2024. (Pexels)

October 2024

Long Weekends: October 11 to October 13

Visit Kolkata to celebrate Durga Puja in its glory. Go pandal hopping, eat all the Bengali delicacies, and wear stunning ethnic clothes during your time. Additionally, if you love trekking, October is the time for Triund Trek for the clearest views of the Dhauladhar range.

November 2024

Long Weekends: November 1 to November 4

November 15 to November 17

Head to Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary in November to spot the migratory birds at the beginning of winter, Sundarbans for the dense mangrove forest and to spot the Bengal Tigers, or enjoying the cherry blossoms in Shillong. We also suggest considering Kutch, Kalimpong, Old Goa, and Bundi for your November trip.

So, are you ready to plan your long weekends in 2024?