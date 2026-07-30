67 per cent of Indians plan holidays around culture, heritage: Report

New Delhi, Culture-led travel is increasingly shaping holiday choices among Indians, with "67 per cent" planning trips around heritage, festivals, food and other cultural experiences, as per Skyscanner's 'India Culture Travel Index'.

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The report, released on Wednesday, found that 84 per cent of Indian travellers admitted that their interest in cultural travel within India has grown, reflecting a shift from conventional sightseeing towards immersive experiences centred on local traditions, cuisine, festivals and communities.

Heritage emerged as the biggest draw, with 47 per cent of respondents saying "they would plan a holiday around historical sites and monuments".

"Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand rank among the country's leading cultural destinations, reflecting travellers' growing interest in exploring India's architectural landmarks, historic communities and living traditions," the report claimed.

The study identified five key trends driving culture-led travel in India 'Rediscovering heritage', 'Open discovery', 'Once-in-a-year experiences', 'Traditions and taste', and 'Smarter planning'.

Social media and YouTube , along with the growing popularity of food, craft and heritage trails , were among the biggest influences encouraging travellers to explore destinations through their cultural offerings.

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{{^usCountry}} The report noted that cultural travel is also extending beyond India's borders, with 46 per cent of respondents saying they have travelled internationally for a cultural event, festival or heritage trail, while another 43 per cent aspire to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report noted that cultural travel is also extending beyond India's borders, with 46 per cent of respondents saying they have travelled internationally for a cultural event, festival or heritage trail, while another 43 per cent aspire to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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"This openness extends closer to home too, with one in four Indian travellers heading to tier two and tier three towns for cultural experiences, beyond the usual metro circuit," it added.

Festival tourism is emerging as a major travel driver, with 72 per cent of Indian travellers saying they would consider planning a holiday specifically to attend a major cultural or religious festival.

Durga Puja topped the list of festivals that 58 per cent respondents would travel to attend, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri Garba .

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Regional cuisine is also becoming a key motivator, with 43 per cent of respondents saying they would plan trips around local food experiences, highlighting the growing appeal of authentic culinary and cultural traditions.

Further, 41 per cent of respondents said they plan to take two culture-focused trips within India over the next year, while 32 per cent expect to take three to four such trips.

Safety concerns and high travel costs were identified as the biggest barriers to undertaking more such journeys.

"For a long time, people chose a destination first and discovered its culture once they arrived. We're increasingly seeing that journey now happens in reverse.

"Travellers are starting with the experience they want, whether that's witnessing Durga Puja, exploring a heritage trail or discovering a region through its food, and then building the trip around it," said Neel Ghose, Travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner India.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.