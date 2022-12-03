7 most beautiful and famous gardens in India for nature lovers

India has a diversified topography, a rich cultural heritage, a variety of majestic monuments, and exquisite gardens. These stunning parks and gardens can be found all over India and date back to the old Mughal Empire. In addition to offering a peaceful ambience for nature enthusiasts in the cities, some of these gardens in India are hotspots for botanical artwork and plant conservation. These gardens are tranquil places where people can unwind and breathe fresh air. Visitors, nature enthusiasts, and photographers are drawn to these gardens by the stunning architecture, exquisite décor, lush foliage, charming fountains, and birds. Here is a list of some of the most beautiful gardens in India that you must visit for a blissful natural retreat. (Also read: Top Indian destination for an ‘internet-free’ detox vacation )

1. Hanging Garden, Mumbai

The Hanging Gardens of Mumbai are a terrace garden positioned on the western slope of Malabar Hill. (pinterest)

The Hanging Gardens of Mumbai are a terrace garden positioned on the western slope of Malabar Hill. It is a green, tranquil area right in the middle of a busy city. The park is a favourite nighttime hangout location for travellers as it is marked by bushes that have been shaped into various animals and offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea at dusk.

2. Mughal Garden, Srinagar

The garden is a fusion of the Shalimar Gardens, Chashm-e-Shahi, and Nishat Bagh. (pinterest)

The Mughal gardens are structures that date back to the Mughal era and display magnificent grandeur. The garden is a fusion of the Shalimar Gardens, Chashm-e-Shahi, and Nishat Bagh. A must-see for every traveller, the gardens' most notable feature is their extensive expanses of flowing fountains.

3. Rose Garden, Chandigarh

The garden is bursting with a beautiful array of blooms, making it a favourite of tourists and outdoor enthusiasts. (pinterest)

To unwind amidst the greatest of nature, visit the Rose Garden in Chandigarh's 16th sector. The garden is bursting with a beautiful array of blooms, making it a favourite of tourists and outdoor enthusiasts.

4. Lodi Garden, Delhi

Lodhi Gardens is a city park placed in New Delhi. Spanning over 90 acres. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Lodhi Gardens is a city park placed in New Delhi. Spanning over 90 acres. It is situated near the Safdarjung’s Tomb in Delhi. It has Mohammed Shah’s Tomb and Sikander Lodi’s Tomb and is a hotspot for morning walks for the Delhiites.

5. Valley of Flowers, Chamoli

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: This UNESCO World Heritage site in the middle of Bhyundar Valley in the western part of the Himalayas is one of the most picturesque flower valleys in India. If you love flowers, you need to plan a trek to this valley to catch a view of the rare flowers. (Instagram/@trekjunky_)

One of India's most exquisite gardens, the Valley of Flowers is hidden away in Uttarakhand's breathtaking Himalayan Ranges. Pushpawati River, which originates from the adjacent glaciers, cuts across the valley. This valley garden, which is dotted with gleaming glaciers, tumbling streams, and flower-filled meadows, is a visual feast for hikers and nature enthusiasts. It is well recognised for its beautiful fauna, which includes snow leopards, red foxes, and Himalayan weasels.

6. Botanical Garden, Kolkata

The Botanical Gardens of Calcutta were founded by Robert Kyd in 1787. (pinterest)

The Botanical Gardens of Calcutta were founded by Robert Kyd in 1787. It is 109 hectares in size and is under the protection of the Botanical Survey of India. The largest tree in the world is a banyan tree in a garden with a circumference of more than 330 metres, known as The Great Banyan. Environment and nature enthusiasts must go there.

7. Lal Bagh Garden, Bengaluru

A haven for all nature lovers, Lal Bagh covers an area of 240 acres in the heart of the city and has nearly 1,854 species of plants. (pinterest)

Lalbagh Botanical Garden is a nationally and internationally recognised centre for botanical art, the scientific study of plants, and plant conservation. A haven for all nature lovers, Lal Bagh covers an area of 240 acres in the heart of the city and has nearly 1,854 species of plants.

