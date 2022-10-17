Top Indian destination for an ‘internet-free’ detox vacation

When you take a detox vacation, you get away from the commotion, digital media, and noise of everyday life to spend some time in the quiet of nature and indulge in tasty foods and activities. People are becoming more and more aware of the value of taking a detox vacation. Even when on vacation, most people are glued to their phones and frequently lose out on the beauty of nature because they are too preoccupied with taking images that may garner attention and likes on social media. Why is it that every time someone serves us a good meal or, for that matter, whenever we witness a stunning sunrise or sunset, we feel the need to take a picture with our "smartphones" rather than genuinely experiencing it and appreciating it with our own eyes? In our rush to portray the "ideal" existence to the people around us, we are missing out on the essentials. (Also read: Top 5 places in India where you can enjoy the houseboat experience )

Here is the list of Indian destinations that are 'internet free' and are perfect for your detox vacation.

1. Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Many tourists have recently been drawn to the state of Arunachal because of its large area of pristine beauty.(istockphoto)

Many tourists have recently been drawn to the state of Arunachal because of its large area of pristine beauty. Many uncharted locations are still to be put on the map due to the amazing road trip that must be taken in order to reach one's destination.

2. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: This picturesque location in Uttarakhand attracts several tourists throughout the year, especially during the blossoming season. In 2005, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. The best time to visit this place is during the rainy season, especially between July to early September. (Instagram/@thetripperstours)

The Valley of Flowers, a national park, is a destination that is sure to make you feel good both literally and figuratively. Hemkund Sahib is the starting point of the hike to this wonder, which is also home to hot springs. The valley, which can be reached after a 10-kilometre hike, is home to more than 300 different kinds of alpine flowers and has a backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

3. Ice Kingdom, Zanskar, J&K

The Ice Kingdom is one such breathtaking location that is a work of nature.(Wikipedia )

The region of Jammu and Kashmir, dubbed "paradise on earth," is covered in attractions worth seeing. But the Ice Kingdom is one such breathtaking location that is a work of nature. Network coverage is the last thing on your mind when you’re on your way to heaven.

4. Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh

Chitkul, a village of 650 people, has become a treasured tourist destination. A large number of people are frequenting Chitkul, 70km from the China border. ((Representative Image/HT File))

Chitkul offers a view that is unlike anything else, away from the cliched tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali. It is known as the last village on the Indo-Tibetan border and is situated in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Chitkul is a must-visit destination since it is still unspoiled by mass tourism.

5. Nathang Valley, Sikkim

The Nathang Valley, at 13,500 feet above sea level, is situated in one of the highest regions of the Indian subcontinent and is completely covered with snow for nearly four months from January to April.(Sikkimtourism)

A valley that epitomises paradise on Earth is located in the most isolated area of East Sikkim, on the Old Silk Route of India. The Nathang Valley, at 13,500 feet above sea level, is situated in one of the highest regions of the Indian subcontinent and is completely covered with snow for nearly four months from January to April. Driving up to this location involves a zigzag path that literally takes you "above the clouds."

