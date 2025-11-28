9 railway travel rules every passenger in India should know in 2025: Ticket checks to luggage limits

Indian Railways facilitates the travel of more people in a single day than the population of several countries. Trains run through heat, rain and crowded junctions as they try to stick to schedule. The system depends on passengers following basic rules that are often ignored during peak travel. But that could be dangerous and harmful. So, here are some railway guidelines and updates that travellers should be aware of and abide by. From ticket checks to luggage limits, here are railway travel rules every passenger in India should know in 2025(PTI)

1. Aadhaar-linked ticket booking rules

Tatkal tickets booked through the IRCTC website or app will require an Aadhaar-linked and verified account. Without the verification, the Tatkal option will not open for the user.

Aadhaar-based OTP authentication becomes compulsory during the booking flow. The ministry has urged passengers to finish linking their UIDAI details to avoid disruption.

2. Restrictions on agent bookings

To give regular travellers a better chance at securing Tatkal seats, authorized agents will no longer be allowed to book during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal window.

For AC classes, agents can access bookings only after 10:30 AM.

For non-AC classes, access begins at 11:30 AM.

The restriction applies across IRCTC platforms.

3. Rules for confirmed tickets

Every passenger must hold a valid ticket before boarding. That includes those with counter tickets, online bookings or authorised passes. Travelling without one can lead to a fine or removal from the train. On busy routes, ticket checks can happen multiple times between stations.

4. Luggage limits by class

Indian Railways continues to follow class-wise luggage allowances:

• First AC — 70 kg

• Second AC — 50 kg

• Third AC / Sleeper — 40 kg

• General — 30 kg

Anything above the limit has to be booked separately in the luggage coach. Items classified as hazardous are barred.

5. Smoking ban across premises

Smoking remains prohibited on trains, platforms and all railway property. Violations can attract fines or legal action under railway safety rules.

6. Food rules and what passengers can carry

Passengers may carry meals from home. Pantry cars and authorised vendors remain the official food sources. Railways routinely caution travellers against purchasing from unauthorised sellers, especially on busy long-distance corridors.

7. Alcohol restrictions

Alcohol consumption is not permitted on trains or within station premises. RPF and onboard staff can intervene if passengers violate this rule.

8. Cancellations and refunds

Refunds depend on the timing of cancellation. The closer it is to the train’s departure, the higher the deduction. All cancellations must be completed before the train leaves the station, in line with Indian Railways’ refund policy.

9. General safety reminders

Authorities advise passengers to secure valuables, avoid crowding near doors and stay alert while boarding or stepping off moving trains. The reminders are routine, but rail officials say they help reduce preventable accidents each year.

FAQs

What documents are required to travel on Indian Railways?

A confirmed ticket and a valid ID proof are mandatory for all passengers.

What is the luggage allowance for train travellers?

Luggage limits vary by class, starting from 30 kg in General to 70 kg in First AC.

Is Aadhaar now required for Tatkal ticket bookings?

Yes. Aadhaar verification is mandatory for online Tatkal bookings starting July 1, 2025.