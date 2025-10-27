IRCTC scam case: Lalu Prasad, wife file plea seeking time to examine witnesses

A Delhi court on Monday sought a response from the CBI after former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi moved a plea seeking four weeks' time to prepare for the examination of witnesses in the alleged IRCTC scam case. The application by the RJD chief to defer the proceedings comes in the midst of election campaigning in Bihar. (ANI)

Earlier, the court had framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others under penal provisions of cheating and criminal conspiracy, besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act sections in the case.

It had posted the matter to the stage of prosecution evidence, commencing with the examination of the formal witnesses on a day-to-day basis from October 27 to November 7.

During the proceedings, Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and M/S Lara Project had filed an application "seeking time for four weeks in order to examine the witnesses who have been summoned in the present block of dates".

"It is also prayed in the application that the matter may be thereafter be listed only once a week," Judge Gogne noted.

He said that some other accused had also requested an adjournment.

The judge said that the essence of the submissions was that in view of the short time available between the framing of the charge and the commencement of evidence, the respective counsel would require adequate time to prepare for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses.

He said, “It has been further submitted that the order on charge is itself required to be studied in detail for a more effective cross-examination."

The judge noted that the CBI opposed the pleas, requesting that the proceedings be started today.

He said, "The court deems it appropriate that a copy of these applications be provided to the CBI, which is at liberty to file a reply."

"For the present, the court deems it fit that since witnesses from out of Delhi are present today, an effort be made to examine them in chief."

The proceedings will continue on Tuesday.

