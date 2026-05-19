Afraid of going broke after a trip? Try these 5 hacks to prevent vacation overspending

Splurging on trips feels therapeutic and immersive as you wander through souvenir shops, explore local markets or indulge in high-end cafes and eateries. And, in the moment, the lavish spending feels justified because after all, those experiences may not come around again. However, the reality brutally hits towards the end of the trip or once you return home, when your eyes widen in shock at over-the-limit expenditure and the massive blow to your savings.ALSO READ: Detox vacations set to become mainstream? Sleep tourism is making quality rest the new priority for travellers

Find out how you can save on a trip. (Picture credit: Pexel)

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Suddenly, you begin mentally reconsidering or even ruling out future vacations altogether. It becomes an anticlimactic ending to what was otherwise a joyful experience, going from the highs of travel excitement to the intense stress of financial regret.

To prevent such a thing from unfolding and ruining your post trip moments, it is crucial to approach travel with strategy, mindful budgeting, and smarter financial planning rather than impulsive spending.

So, how can you travel without financially exhausting yourself afterwards? To understand this better, HT Lifestyle spoke with finance expert, Ramneek Singh Ghotra, Chief Growth Officer of Finvasia, who shared some easy tips on how to avoid going broke after a trip. After all, a vacation is supposed to rejuvenate you, not become a source of financial stress.Ramneek acknowledged that Indians spend a lot on experiences and lifestyle choices. “A lot of Indians are spending more money on things they want and travel is becoming very important to them,” he said. However, he also stressed the importance of keeping long-term financial goals in mind while planning vacations.

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{{^usCountry}} "When it comes to money the problem is how to pay for these trips without messing up your long-term money plans. People in the money business are noticing that more and more people are saving money for goals, like travel and being careful with their investments,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When it comes to money the problem is how to pay for these trips without messing up your long-term money plans. People in the money business are noticing that more and more people are saving money for goals, like travel and being careful with their investments,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So, how should you plan for a trip without burning a hole in your pocket? It is not rocket science. Rather, it comes down to careful spending, smarter planning, and building better financial habits before you even begin packing your bags. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, how should you plan for a trip without burning a hole in your pocket? It is not rocket science. Rather, it comes down to careful spending, smarter planning, and building better financial habits before you even begin packing your bags. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the finance tips from Ramneek for trip planning on a budget: 1. Make a special travel fund Keep your travel money separate from your other savings

You can put money into this fund regularly or use safe investments.

This approach prevents you from touch the money you need for things like emergencies or retirement.

This plan helps you to be more organized and not spend the money on impulse. 2. Invest your money for short-term goals Even though travel is not necessary it can benefit from being planned just like long-term goals.

If you are planning a trip in than a year you can use special investments that are safe and give you your money back when you need it.

This way you can earn some money. Still have access to your funds when you need them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the finance tips from Ramneek for trip planning on a budget: 1. Make a special travel fund Keep your travel money separate from your other savings

You can put money into this fund regularly or use safe investments.

This approach prevents you from touch the money you need for things like emergencies or retirement.

This plan helps you to be more organized and not spend the money on impulse. 2. Invest your money for short-term goals Even though travel is not necessary it can benefit from being planned just like long-term goals.

If you are planning a trip in than a year you can use special investments that are safe and give you your money back when you need it.

This way you can earn some money. Still have access to your funds when you need them. {{/usCountry}}

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Know how you can travel stress-free by planning strategically. (Picture credit: Pexel)

3. Use the money you earned from investments

One way to pay for travel is to use the money you earned from your investments, not the original money you put in.

When the market is doing well you can take out some of the money you earned and use it for travel.

This way you will not hurt the potential of your investments to grow over time.

4. Stop wasting money

Small expenses can add up and prevent you from reaching your goals.

If you can cut back on expenses like subscriptions you do not use or things you buy on impulse you can put that money towards your trip.

Over time this can make a difference. Instead, invest lose change in varied asset classes.

5. Spend your money wisely

To travel you need to be smart about how you spend your money.

If you plan ahead use the credit cards and take advantage of special deals you can save a lot of money.

There are also tools that can help you track your expenses and save money automatically which can help you be more efficient with your money.

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Lastly, the finance expert observed that there is a noticeable shift happening in the way people are planning and using their money, “Traveling cheaply is not about how money you make but about being consistent planning ahead and being careful with your money. These are the principles that work for investing no matter what the market is like.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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