5 scenic and affordable international destinations to visit this summer vacation, all under 50 k

As the days grow longer, loo sets in, temperatures climb high enough to make headlines everyday, the urge to break away from the usual routine, from household chores, office work or university lectures, becomes stronger and almost irresistible. Visuals of floating breakfasts, lounging in hammocks, sipping mimosas, sunset beach walks, poolside naps and quaint cafe hopping, coastal scooty rides all occupy your daydreams.



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But just as you start scrolling through beachwear and tickets, a sense of hesitation settles, will your wallet allow it, especially when it comes to international travel? After all, the usual narrative places such gateways firmly in the expensive bracket.

In reality, however, a rejuvenating tropical International trip does not always have to come with a hefty price tag that will cost you an arm and a leg. With the right planning, timing, and choices, there are several International destinations close to India that meet all your summer trip needs, all within ₹50,000 per person.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, India’s leading international holiday brand, shared which destinations are possible. He acknowledged that, “there are indeed getaways that are easy and within reach. You don’t have to go far or spend a lot to find them. They are perfect for the summer." This means travel can also be accessible, not solely for luxury seekers.

“From tropical beaches to Himalayan escapes and cultural cities, five international destinations under ₹50,000 per person offer the perfect balance of accessibility, comfort, and memorable experiences,” he described what all can be found.

Whether it is high-octane tropical vibes with vibrant nightlife, beaches and buzzing street markets, or quaint mountain landscapes with cafes, a summer trip is not one-dimensional. You can choose destinations that suit a wide range of travel moods without stretching your budget.

Here are 5 destinations he recommended: