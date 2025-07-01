Cafe-hopping tourism: 3 ways coffee culture is shaping the way you travel

Gastronomic adventures more often than not direct the travel compass, turning taste buds into the very heart of the journey. Coffee, one of the world’s most beloved beverages, is also leading the charge, shaping travel experiences with its brew, ambience, and culture. Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages, and it’s slowly shaping travel trails by turning cafés into cultural destinations.(Freepik)

Gautam Munjal, Founder & CEO, Minimalist Hotels and Fika Coffee Co., shared with HT Lifestyle how coffee has now become a travel compass as more and more travellers are planning their itineraries keeping the cafes in town in mind. He called it ‘cafe-hopping tourism’, going beyond the urban cafe scene.

He said, “This movement goes beyond coffee itself. It reflects a deeper shift in how people explore cities through lived experiences, neighbourhood stories, and local interactions. Whether it’s a rooftop cafe in a seaside town or a cosy espresso bar in a temple street, travellers are choosing to let the brew decide the course. What began as an urban trend has now matured into a global travel behaviour, café-hopping tourism."

Further explaining why this particular beverage took off and became the focus of a travel trend, he added, “One of the reasons café-hopping has taken off is that it’s for everyone. Friends, couples, solo travellers, and families all find value in the experience. It’s casual, affordable, and deeply human. No guides required, no language barriers, just a shared love of good atmosphere, conversation, and taste. Cafés also provide moments of rest in between fast-paced itineraries."

So, how is coffee leading the way? Gautam shared three key ways in which coffee is reshaping modern travel:

1. Coffee shops as cultural anchor points

Modern cafés are far more than beverage stops; they are extensions of local life. They offer a unique intersection of design, community, and purpose.

Ambience matters as much as the brew: travellers seek places with natural light, inviting interiors, warm energy, and the ability to connect or simply pause.

Cafés are serving as informal cultural hubs hosting poetry readings, acoustic nights, and local art exhibitions. For many, this is the entry point into a city’s contemporary culture. In fact, “Where’s the best café around here?” has become one of the most asked questions at hotel receptions worldwide.

2. Omakase-style coffee experiences

Omakase-style coffee experience includes a guide from the barista.(Freepik)

Omakase-style coffee journey is where baristas take guests through guided tastings of single-origin beans, unique brews, and sensory pairings are gaining popularity among tourists.

These experiences offer insight into coffee’s journey from bean to cup and are especially appealing to travellers seeking more depth than a standard café visit.

3. Coffee bars and farms

Alongside urban café trails, there’s also a notable rise in coffee farming and plantation tourism.

Destinations like Chikmagalur, Coorg, and Araku have seen increased footfall from travellers eager to understand the roots of their morning brew.

have seen increased footfall from travellers eager to understand the roots of their morning brew. These regions now offer farm-stay experiences, coffee-picking activities, roasting workshops, and tastings, blending agritourism with immersive storytelling. Visitors leave understanding of a community’s livelihood and heritage.

Cafe-hopping is more than just a fleeting trend and is a new way of experiencing the city. Gautam talked about the future and elaborated,“As café-hopping continues to evolve, we’ll likely see more intentional café trails curated across cities. These may include local storytelling, collaborative tastings, or creative residencies. Increasingly, cafés are becoming part of mainstream tourism planning, especially in cities known for their indie café scenes.”

