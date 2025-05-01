Amazon summer sale live now: Get up to 60% off on luggage, trolley bags, duffle bags, and more

Amazon Summer Sale has just begun, and it's time to up your travel game! As the summer holidays also begins in a month, it's time to pack your bags and head to a new place. During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on luggage bags, trolley bags, duffle bags, backpacks, and cabin luggage. Amazon summer sale on luggage bags: Up to 60% off

So, be it your official or business trip or a family holiday to a new destination, the time to buy the right luggage sets is now. What's more, you can also pick from brands like VIP, Safari, Mokobara, and a lot more.

Large sized trolley bags at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Summer Sale is the best time to grab up to 60% off on large-sized trolley bags! Designed for long trips and hefty packing, these spacious travel companions come with up to 60% off. Be it a dream holiday or a business marathon, your journey begins with a bag.

Amazon summer sale on Medium-sized trolley bags

Jet-set in style with medium-sized trolley bags at up to 60% off on during Amazon Summer Sale! Perfect for weekend getaways or short business trips, these versatile travel partners strike the perfect balance between size and convenience. With sleek designs, durable frames, and effortless mobility, you're packed and ready in no time.

Amazon Sale on Trolley bag set of 3

Triple the bags, triple the style, and triple the savings! Amazon Sale 2025 brings you unbeatable deals on trolley bag sets of 3, ideal for families, frequent flyers, or the travel-obsessed. Bring home the set of 3 at up to 60% off.

Cabin luggage at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale

If you're a frequent traveller, then a cabin luggage is what you need. You can expect up to 60% off in Amazon Summer Sale. Sleek, compact, and ready for overhead bins, these cabin luggage bags are the ultimate carry-on companions. Be it hopping on a flight or cruising through the weekend, enjoy features like smooth wheels, smart interiors, and stylish finishes.

Duffle bags at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale

From gym runs to spontaneous road trips, duffle bags are the MVPs of mobility, and now they’re up to 60% off in Amazon Summer Sale! Lightweight, roomy, and irresistibly stylish, these bags are ready to roll wherever life takes you. Toss in your gear, zip up your essentials, and go—these deals won’t wait. Make space for adventure and serious savings with duffle bags that carry it all.

Backpacks at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Ready, set, roam! Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is turning up the heat with up to 60% off on backpacks. Be you're a student, traveller, or hiker, there's a backpack to match your hustle. With ergonomic designs, tech-friendly compartments, and bold colours, these backpacks are built for comfort and flair.

FAQ for luggage bags and trolley bags What discounts are available on luggage and bags during the summer sale? While specific discounts on luggage and bags may vary, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on trolley bags and luggage bags.

Is no-cost EMI available on luggage and bags? Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on a wide range of products, including luggage and bags. This allows you to pay for your purchases in easy instalments without any additional interest.

Can I combine multiple offers on a single purchase? In many cases, you can combine bank offers, exchange offers, and Amazon Pay balance promotions on a single purchase. However, it's essential to review the terms and conditions of each offer to confirm their combinability.

When is the Amazon Summer Sale starting? Amazon Summer Sale begins on May 1, 12 noon. Prime members get 12-hour early access to the sale.

