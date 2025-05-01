Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon summer sale live now: Get up to 60% off on luggage, trolley bags, duffle bags, and more

ByShweta Pandey
May 01, 2025 01:06 PM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale has already begun and if you're looking for luggage bags, you can expect up to 60% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 78 Cms Large Check-in Polypropylene (Pp) Hard-Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Iron Grey), Medium View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 77 Cm Large Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Trolley Bag Set, 55 cm and 65 cm Polypropylene Hardside Cabin and Check in Luggage, 4 Wheel Cyan Travel Suitcase - Small and Medium View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 79 CM Large Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Sea Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper Large Size Abs Hardshell Luggage (75 Cm) | Printed Luggage Inline Trolley Bag with 4 Wheels and Resetable Combination Lock | Unisex, Green, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹4,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Harbour 76 Cm Polypropylene Hardsided Large Size 8 Wheels Black Spinner Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹3,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Suitcase with Recessed TSA Lock & Color-Matched Components for Women & Men - Spring Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Check-In 66 Cm(Medium) 8 Wheel Spinners Trolley Bags For Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock & Robust Trolley With 7 Years Warranty (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Crescent 8 Wheels 66cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Thyme Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Quad Active 66 Cm Medium Polypropylene Hard-Sided 8 Spinner Check-in Trolley Bag with Combination Lock (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Striker Medium Size Soft Check in Luggage (69 Cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Spinner Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Dark Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,721

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Instavibe, 68 CM Polypropylene Hard Trolley Bag for Travel Medium Polypropelene Suitcase with Mounted TSA Lock, Double Wheels, Flexi Packing Straps, and Side Hooks - Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Scottish Model Polyester Soft-Side 66cm Medium Check-in 2 Wheels Luggage Trolley Bag with Spinner Wheels (Medium, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,377

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹5,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Iron Grey Hard Luggage Small, Medium & Large (56 Cm+68Cm+78Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Iconic Range The Set of 3 Polycarbonate Hard Shell Luggage 79Cms Cabin, Small Medium & Large Size German Makrolon Black, 8 Wheels Suitcase Trolley, Hinomoto Wheels (Black & Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 3PC Set Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage 49cms/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Beat Pro Hardsided (55 cm+ 66 cm + 76cm) Pack of 3 Size (Small + Medium +Large) Polypropylene(PP) 8 Spinner Wheels Olive Green Suitcase Sets View Details checkDetails

₹6,720

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Boston Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 55cm & 65cm | 8 Wheels Small & Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage|65L Capacity TSA Lock Silent Ninja Wheels Telescopic Handle Polycarbonate Hardshell|Ideal for Travel & Weekend Getaways (Black 2.0 Check-in Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage 24 inch | 65cm | 8 Wheels Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mokobara The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (So Matcha, Check-in Large) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 Cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUR JADEN 20 Inch Polycarbonate Cabin Trolley Suitcase with 16 Inch Laptop Compartment Hardsided 55CM Cabin Luggage with Glide Tech 8 Wheels, USB Port and TSA Lock (Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Cabin 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage Polycarbonate 55 Cms - Premium Hard-Sided Suitcase Trolley For Flight Travel With Tsa Lock- Desert Ivory-Stark View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fur Jaden Weekender Travel Duffle Bag with Separate Shoe/Laundry Compartment for Men & Women Made of Vegan Leather View Details checkDetails

₹1,169

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Topo 55Cm Duffle Bag, 44 Lts, Dust Resistant Travel Bag, Spacious Main Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap, Sustainable Duffle Bag For Women & Men, 1500 Days Warranty (Blue, Polyester) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FATMUG Polyester Foldable Carry On Luggage Duffel Luggage Bag For Travel, Packing And Storage - Men And Womens - 45 L, Navy Blue, 12Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sfane Polyester 23cms Duffle/Shoulder/Gym Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoe Compartment (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹415

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polyester 63 cms Teal Blue Travel Duffle (Rookie) View Details checkDetails

₹1,244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Valex 28 Ltrs Large 5 Compartment Laptop Backpack with Bottle Pocket and Front Organizer- Black View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Kaleido 28L Premium Polyester 15.6 Unisex Multipurpose Laptop Backpack (Seaweed Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase 26L Ryder Professional Laptop Backpack| upto 15.6 3x More Water Resistant Laptop Bag With Rain-Proof Zippers College Bag/Travel Bag for Men & Women 750 Days Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gear 30 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack (LBPASPIRE0104) View Details checkDetails

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Joshua Polyester Unisex 15 Inch Laptop Backpack - Black | 21 Ltr Capacity| Padded & Adjustable Strap | Water Resistant | 3 Compartment | Water Bottle Holder | USB Cable holder Pocket View Details checkDetails

₹1,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fur Jaden 55 LTR Rucksack Travel Backpack Bag for Trekking, Hiking with Shoe Compartment View Details checkDetails

₹719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Campfire Backpack - Lightweight Water-Resistant School Backpack for Kids (6-8 Years) with Magicmove Logo and Reflective Stripe|Ideal for Travel, and Outdoor Adventures (Sea Monster) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Summer Sale has just begun, and it's time to up your travel game! As the summer holidays also begins in a month, it's time to pack your bags and head to a new place. During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on luggage bags, trolley bags, duffle bags, backpacks, and cabin luggage.

Amazon summer sale on luggage bags: Up to 60% off
Amazon summer sale on luggage bags: Up to 60% off

So, be it your official or business trip or a family holiday to a new destination, the time to buy the right luggage sets is now. What's more, you can also pick from brands like VIP, Safari, Mokobara, and a lot more.

 

Large sized trolley bags at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale:

Amazon Summer Sale is the best time to grab up to 60% off on large-sized trolley bags! Designed for long trips and hefty packing, these spacious travel companions come with up to 60% off. Be it a dream holiday or a business marathon, your journey begins with a bag.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon summer sale on Medium-sized trolley bags

Jet-set in style with medium-sized trolley bags at up to 60% off on during Amazon Summer Sale! Perfect for weekend getaways or short business trips, these versatile travel partners strike the perfect balance between size and convenience. With sleek designs, durable frames, and effortless mobility, you're packed and ready in no time.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale on Trolley bag set of 3

Triple the bags, triple the style, and triple the savings! Amazon Sale 2025 brings you unbeatable deals on trolley bag sets of 3, ideal for families, frequent flyers, or the travel-obsessed. Bring home the set of 3 at up to 60% off.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cabin luggage at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale

If you're a frequent traveller, then a cabin luggage is what you need. You can expect up to 60% off in Amazon Summer Sale. Sleek, compact, and ready for overhead bins, these cabin luggage bags are the ultimate carry-on companions. Be it hopping on a flight or cruising through the weekend, enjoy features like smooth wheels, smart interiors, and stylish finishes.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Duffle bags at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale

From gym runs to spontaneous road trips, duffle bags are the MVPs of mobility, and now they’re up to 60% off in Amazon Summer Sale! Lightweight, roomy, and irresistibly stylish, these bags are ready to roll wherever life takes you. Toss in your gear, zip up your essentials, and go—these deals won’t wait. Make space for adventure and serious savings with duffle bags that carry it all.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Backpacks at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Ready, set, roam! Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is turning up the heat with up to 60% off on backpacks. Be you're a student, traveller, or hiker, there's a backpack to match your hustle. With ergonomic designs, tech-friendly compartments, and bold colours, these backpacks are built for comfort and flair.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best trolley bags for travel: Top 9 choices to pick from

Skybags luggage: From trolley bags to duffel bags, 10 picks to ease your travel

Best luggage trolleys for travellers: Choose from top 10 spacious and sturdy picks

FAQ for luggage bags and trolley bags

  • What discounts are available on luggage and bags during the summer sale?

    While specific discounts on luggage and bags may vary, Amazon is offering up to 60% off on trolley bags and luggage bags.

  • Is no-cost EMI available on luggage and bags?

    Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on a wide range of products, including luggage and bags. This allows you to pay for your purchases in easy instalments without any additional interest.

  • Can I combine multiple offers on a single purchase?

    In many cases, you can combine bank offers, exchange offers, and Amazon Pay balance promotions on a single purchase. However, it's essential to review the terms and conditions of each offer to confirm their combinability.

  • When is the Amazon Summer Sale starting?

    Amazon Summer Sale begins on May 1, 12 noon. Prime members get 12-hour early access to the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Amazon summer sale live now: Get up to 60% off on luggage, trolley bags, duffle bags, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On