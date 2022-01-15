Anusha Dandekar is 'breathing, climbing mountains, laughing' - A page from her trip diaries

Anusha Dandekar recently celebrated her birthday in the most beautiful way – she took off to the hills with her best friend Rhea Chakraborty, sisters Shibani Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and Shibani's boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. The actor, video jockey is currently in the hill station and having the time of her life. Anusha, since she took off her for birthday weekend vacation, has been sharing a slew of pictures and videos of her ventures in the hills. From celebrating her birthday with a decorated cake and cutting it with Farhan to going for a trek with Rhea, Anusha is doing it all.

A few days back, Anusha gave us a tour of the place she is staying at. Surrounded by hills and enveloped in stunning natural beauty, Anusha is chilling like a diva amidst the greenery. A day back, Anusha shared an Instagram reel featuring her trek buddies and also wrote about how she is loving it in the hills. From breathing the fresh air and knowing freedom in a different perspective to being guided by the mountain dogs and getting a lot of unconditional love, Anusha's birthday week has been amazing.

In the Instagram reel, Anusha can be seen giving us a glimpse of her trek and the stunning beauty of the region. She can also be seen posing for a lot of pictures with Rhea with the hills in the backdrop. "Moments like this. The outdoors, fresh air, freedom, happiness, breathing, climbing mountains, laughing, the love was real for all of it! Thank you, Universe," she wrote. She further added her experience of mountain dogs showing her the way from the top to her place of stay. "The puppies lead us all the way home, the black female led from the very top of the mountain. They literally were like our protectors it was so insanely beautiful and of course they walked into our home and got fed," she wrapped her post.

Anusha's birthday vacay is giving us all the motivation we need to plan our next trip with our girl gang.