Rhea Chakraborty enjoys a sunny day with all 3 Dandekar sisters, celebrates Anusha Dandekar's birthday. See pics

On Sunday, VJ Anusha Dandekar turned 40. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who shares a close bond with Anusha, shared a series of pictures from their small get together.

Rhea first shared a picture of herself with Anusha, Shibani and their friends sitting on a terrace. She then shared another picture, in which she and Anusha were seen sitting on grass and laughing. She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to my #brownskinbeauty @vjanusha #queen. You are my sunshine tinker. This is going to be your best year yet , I know it ! Love you- Rabbit."

Rhea Chakraborty shares pictures from Anusha Dandekar's birthday celebration.(Instagram)

Rhea celebrated Christmas with Anusha, Shibani and their friends. Sharing the pictures from the party, Anusha wrote, “It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around it. Christmas is always so special because my friends and family make it that way by always coming together for this day. We have Secret Santa which is a super low budget so people get creative. We have delicious food and drinks which I’m so very grateful for. It’s colourful and cozy… and I love how we all chat and laugh and sing and dance and enjoy each other’s company… I also got to capture some sweet moments on my phone, so here they are."

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months. At that time, Anusha and Shibani supported Rhea on social media.

In a now-deleted post supporting Rhea, Shibani wrote, “I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious, such a bright spark… so full of life. I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point!”

Anusha also commented on Shibani's post and wrote, “I’m crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever #justiceforrhea."

