Anusha Dandekar says she cheated on an ex when she was younger: ‘I was torn, confused and figuring myself out’

Anusha Dandekar invited questions from fans on a variety of topics, from her relationship status to her ‘most traumatic experience’, on Sunday. She shared answers on Instagram Stories.

When a fan wanted to know if she had ever cheated on someone, Anusha admitted, “I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today.”

Anusha also revealed her current relationship status: “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!” She also listed her turn-ons, ranging from ‘someone brave enough to stand for what they believe’ to ‘self-love’, as well as her turn-offs, which included ‘manipulation’, ‘being fake’, 'bad hygiene’ and ‘gossip’, among other things.

Talking about her ‘most traumatic experience’, Anusha said, “So I’ve had benign lumps in my breasts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should!”

“I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one... that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was,” she added.

Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including House of Style, Teen Diva and Love School. She has acted in films such as Viruddh and Anthony Kaun Hai.

