Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi greenfield airport set to be operational from August 15, conducts first flight test landing

The Hollongi greenfield airport near Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar is all set to be operational from August 15, with the first flight test landing conducted by the Airports Authority of India on Tuesday, a minister said here.

The B-350 (King Air) aircraft of the AAI landed at the airport around 9.20 am.

State Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said the pilots, after the test landing, appreciated the runway and other infrastructure at the airport.

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, at a distance of 80 km from here.

“AAI first flight test landing done at Hollongi Greenfield Airport today. As promised, we have completed the Hollongi Airport before time frame. It will be commissioned on 15th August 2022 and will be available for passengers," Nalo tweeted.

Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of ₹645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.

"Arunachal Pradesh Soaring High! A proud moment for us all as we cross yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi Greenfield Airport with first flight test landing by AAI. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon Minister @JM_Scindia Ji. Kudos team," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a Twitter post.

“Where there’s a Will, there’s a Way! And a Runway. For ages Arunachal Pradesh was deprived of air connectivity despite our incredible tourism potential. Hon PM Shri @narendramodi’s Will ensured we have an airport here. An incredible glorious day today. Congratulations to people,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, the completion target of the project, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was November this year. Later, it was rescheduled to August.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport would be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, officials said.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape, they said.