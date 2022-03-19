Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam's Kaziranga National Park sees surge in tourist footfall

The number of foreign tourists visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site has dipped in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park received over 2.20 lakh visitors in 2021-22, the highest in the last 12 years, and the revenue earned from tourist footfall surpassed 4 crore, according to official data.(HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:20 PM IST
PTI |

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park received over 2.20 lakh visitors in 2021-22, the highest in the last 12 years, and the revenue earned from tourist footfall surpassed 4 crore, according to official data.

The number of foreign tourists visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site has dipped in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

As per data, annual footfall from 2010-11 to 2014-15 ranged from 1 lakh to 1.32 lakh.

ALSO READ: One-horned rhino census at Kaziranga National Park to start from March 26

Between 2015-16 and 2020-21, the number of yearly visitors did not exceed 1.88 lakh.

In 2021-22, the park registered as many as 2,20,760 tourists.

In terms of revenue, the year 2017-18 recorded maximum earnings at 5,60,66,795.

The next two years saw a marginal dip, though the annual earnings remained over 4.80 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
