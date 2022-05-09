Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Australian airline announces program to offer super cheap domestic flights
travel

Australian airline announces program to offer super cheap domestic flights

The new program is Australian airline's latest effort to balance their frequent flyer sheets as customers have accumulated massive stockpiles of points during the Covid-19 pandemic.
An Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Sydney international airport on May 2, 2022, to mark a major fleet announcement by Australian airline Qantas.  (Photo by Wendell TEODORO / AFP)
Updated on May 09, 2022 08:02 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Sydney [australia]

The Australian national carrier Qantas is set to launch hundreds of "points planes" offering super cheap domestic flights in a bid to drum up domestic travel during the country's winter months.

The program is the airline's latest effort to balance their frequent flyer sheets as customers have accumulated massive stockpiles of points during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the airline introduced a "Green Tier" program, which awards customers with frequent flyer points based on their sustainable choices.

From June, passengers who are travelling between Australia's capital cities will enjoy discounts of 30 percent while booking economy seats. Additionally, 1,700 "points planes" are set to launch, where every seat could be purchased using frequent flyers.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said on Monday that the programs would help boost tourism across the nation in the coming months.

"We've seen a huge increase in demand for regional travel since the start of the pandemic and these Points Planes will help tens of thousands of frequent flyers discover regional Australia this winter."

RELATED STORIES

This means that jet-setters could pay as little as 41 Australian dollars (about 29 US dollars) to fly between Sydney and Townsville, a small city in the Australian state of Queensland, when used in conjunction with points.

The most recent data from Australia's federal transport research body, the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, showed that domestic aviation is still well below pre-pandemic levels.

In February of 2022, 2.69 million passengers travelled domestically, up from 1.87 million in February of 2021, but well below 4.6 million passengers in February of 2020 before disruptions due to the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia airlines airline domestic flights flights covid-19 pandemic coronavirus qantas qantas airways ltd.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP