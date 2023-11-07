Kashmir, the crown jewel of India, is basking in the enchanting glow of autumn, drawing tourists from far and wide to witness its mesmerizing beauty. The mesmerizing autumn season brings cheer to tourists in Kashmir. The valley's famed Mughal gardens, adorned with Chinar trees resplendent in their golden and brownish hues, have become a haven for nature lovers seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Tourists visit Kashmir Valley round the year in all seasons, but the autumn season has its own different charm that always attracts tourists.

Autumn in Kashmir: Tourists flock to Mughal gardens amidst enchanting beauty(istockphoto)

The autumn season, locally known as "Harud," transforms Kashmir into a canvas painted in vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow. The Chinar trees, with their long, slender branches reaching towards the sky, stand as majestic sentinels, their leaves shimmering like a thousand coins in the sunlight. Autumn is considered one of the most beautiful seasons, which makes the atmosphere so beautiful and increases the beauty of Chinese trees everywhere in the valley, including the Mughal gardens.

During autumn, due to the golden and brownish colour of leaves, Chinar trees give off a very unique and extremely beautiful look that attracts everyone, especially tourists on a large scale. That's why during this autumn season, tourists from different places always prefer to visit Mughal gardens, including Nishat and Shalimar, where the brownish and dazzling leaves of long Chinese trees increase the beauty of the gardens.

Presently, good numbers of tourists are coming and they are spending good time in Mughal gardens and making memorable albums under the shadows of long-heeled heritage Chinar trees. Autumn is called "Harud" in the local language and during this season, the maple leaves of majestic Chinar trees turn gold brown from green which always attracts nature lovers both locals and tourists.

Tourists, captivated by the valley's breathtaking scenery, are flocking to the Mughal gardens, including Nishat and Shalimar, to capture the essence of this ephemeral beauty. The gardens, meticulously designed with fountains, pavilions, and pathways, provide a picturesque backdrop for unforgettable memories.

