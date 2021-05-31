Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bangkok to ease curbs on massage shops, clinics, parks despite Covid-19 spike
MAY 31, 2021

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Bangkok will ease bans on venues such as massage shops, clinics and parks applied to stop the spread of COVID-19, but schools, cinemas, gyms and zoos will remain closed, the Thai capital said in a statement on Monday.

Thailand has been battling since April its deadliest coronavirus outbreak so far. It reported 5,485 new cases on Monday, with 1,356 of those in Bangkok.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing to 1,031 the number of fatalities since the outbreak started. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it was relaxing restrictions in venues where there had been no clusters of infections "to ease the suffering of the business sector and allow people to go on with their jobs under strict measures."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
