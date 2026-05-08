Beyond the honeymoon: Ultimate 2-day Maldives itinerary for Indians, from unique underwater dining to dolphin cruise

For the modern Indian traveller, the Maldives has evolved. We are no longer just looking for a static postcard of turquoise waters; we crave a pulse, a sense of place, and experiences that bridge the gap between relaxation and high-octane family fun. Enter Oblu Xperience Ailafushi — a vibrant sanctuary in the North Male Atoll. Also read | The Taste by Vir Sanghvi: Maldives welcomes Indian tourists back amid new luxury resort developments

Oblu Xperience Ailafushi caters to Indian travellers with its diverse dining, and enriching activities for kids and adults. (Pic: Oblu Xperience Ailafushi)

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Derived from the Dhivehi dialect, ‘Aila’ translates to family and ‘Fushi’ to island. This isn't just a clever name; it’s a philosophy that pulses through every corner of the resort.

A seamless start: from tarmac to turquoise

The greatest luxury for a traveller is time. Eschewing the long waits for seaplanes, my journey to Oblu Xperience Ailafushi began with a swift 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. The moment I stepped onto the jetty, the 'magic of connection' took hold. I was whisked away to the X360 Bar, the resort’s bohemian heart. Sipping my welcome drink while overlooking a lagoon so blue it felt filtered, the transition from city stress to island bliss was instantaneous.

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The water villa at Oblu Xperience Ailafushi is a masterclass in Maldivian design. (Pics: Sanya Panwar and Oblu Xperience Ailafushi)

{{^usCountry}} Living the 'dhoni' dream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Living the 'dhoni' dream {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My sanctuary for the two-night stay was a water villa — a masterclass in Maldivian architecture. Shaped like a traditional Maldivian ‘dhoni’ boat, these 50m² retreats stretch out over the lagoon, offering an intimate yet spacious hideaway. There is a profound, quiet joy in waking up, opening the floor-to-ceiling doors, and stepping directly from your private deck into the ocean. It’s a moment of pure, unscripted connection with nature that I will never forget. The all-Inclusive, stress-free 'Fushi Plan' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My sanctuary for the two-night stay was a water villa — a masterclass in Maldivian architecture. Shaped like a traditional Maldivian ‘dhoni’ boat, these 50m² retreats stretch out over the lagoon, offering an intimate yet spacious hideaway. There is a profound, quiet joy in waking up, opening the floor-to-ceiling doors, and stepping directly from your private deck into the ocean. It’s a moment of pure, unscripted connection with nature that I will never forget. The all-Inclusive, stress-free 'Fushi Plan' {{/usCountry}}

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The 'Fushi Plan' at Oblu Xperience Ailafushi redefines the Maldivian getaway by eliminating the mental load of holiday budgeting. This comprehensive all-inclusive offering — available for stays of any length, with special direct-booking perks for four nights or more— centres on the diverse culinary delights of Element X, featuring buffets with live stations tailored to the Indian palate.

Beyond dining, the plan includes unlimited beverages at the high-energy X360 Bar, while the sprawling, multi-level Kids X Camp ensures younger travellers remain engaged with a private pool and arcade. It is a refined, family-centric approach to island luxury, where every logistical detail is seamlessly handled in advance.

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48 hours of island adrenaline and soulful stillness

The Oblu Xperience Ailafushi itinerary can be a curated balance of motion and rest, from snorkelling, discovering a kaleidoscopic world of coral just minutes from the villa, to a sunset dolphin cruise that will easily steal the show. From personal experience: watching wild dolphins leap against a crimson Maldivian sky is an Instagrammable moment that no filter can improve.

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For a change of pace, I visited the ELE|NA Ayur spa at the resort. The 45-minute treatment, rooted in natural elements, wasn't just a massage — it was a sensory reset that left me feeling restored and profoundly at peace.

You cannot miss Only Blu, the largest underwater restaurant in the Maldives, at Oblu Xperience Ailafushi. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Dining under the sea at Only Blu

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If there is one 'bucket list' experience at Oblu Xperience Ailafushi, it is Only Blu. Situated several metres below sea level between Ailafushi and its sophisticated sister property, Oblu Select Lobigili, this is the largest underwater restaurant in the Maldives.

The horseshoe-shaped dining space ensures every guest has a front-row seat to the reef. As I relished a sophisticated four-course meal — with impeccable seafood and gourmet vegetarian options — sharks and vibrant schools of fish glided past the window. At approximately $125++ per person, it is a splurge that pays dividends in memories.

Moonlit rhythms and island promenades

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As night falls, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi transforms. I found myself caught up in the rhythmic drumming of a Boduberu cultural show, an authentic pulse of Maldivian heritage that soon had everyone dancing. For a more casual evening, I grabbed 'surf & turf' from The Copper Pot Food Truck to eat under the stars, followed by a stroll through La Promenade. This chic retail and cafe lane adds a touch of urban sophistication to the island, perfect for those who enjoy a vibrant social scene.

Whether it’s the adrenaline of water activities, the serenity of an over-water gym, or the simple joy of a meal beneath the waves, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi captures the 'Colours of Oblu' perfectly. It is a destination that proves you don't have to choose between luxury and liveliness. For the solo Indian traveller or family seeking a soulful, action-packed escape, the 'magic of connection' awaits. The price typically ranges from $375 to $700 (approximately ₹35,429 to ₹66,137) per night for two adults, with rates heavily dependent on seasonal demand and villa category.

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Traveller’s tip: for a truly effortless arrival, download the Oblu Xperience Ailafushi app 24 hours prior to landing to handle your check-in digitally.

This article was produced following a two-day hosted stay at Oblu Xperience Ailafush, upon editorial invitation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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