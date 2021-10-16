Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight services to commence from Nov 2
travel

Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight services to commence from Nov 2

"I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said direct flight services between Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan's Jaipur will commence from November 2.(File image)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
PTI |

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said direct flight services between Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan's Jaipur will commence from November 2. 

In a recent letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route. 

"I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states," Scindia said. 

The Odisha government has been demanding for flight services on the route to attract tourists to the eastern state. Pradhan had on September 17 written to Scindia, seeking his intervention to commence flight services between the two cities. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travellers travel
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Safe, swift, uninterrupted: Chartered services woo travellers

8

World Food Day: 7 bizarre foods from around the world

Kunal Kemmu’s post for Rishikesh is making us crave the hills

Kartik Aaryan, amidst the hills, is taking a break to ‘breathe’
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP