Booking flights and hotels for your next trip? Avoid these common mistakes that could ruin your travel plans

As more Indians travel domestically and internationally, booking a trip has become easier than ever, but it's also easier to make costly mistakes. From waiting too long to book to overlooking hidden fees, small decisions can have a significant impact on both your budget and your travel experience.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bernard Corraya, general manager (India), Wego, and Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, shared the most common booking mistakes travellers make and how to avoid them.

1. Booking too late during peak travel seasons

Bernard Corraya highlighted that one of the biggest mistakes travellers make is waiting until the last minute to book flights during festivals, school holidays, or long weekends. Higher demand typically means higher fares and fewer flight options.

“While occasional flash deals do exist, airfare and hotel prices generally rise closer to the travel date, particularly during weekends, festivals, school holidays and peak vacation seasons. Planning and booking in advance not only provides better pricing but also offers a wider choice of flights, accommodations and flexible itineraries,” added Karthik Venkataraman.

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{{^usCountry}} Tip: Book domestic flights 3 to 6 weeks in advance and international trips 2 to 4 months ahead, especially for Diwali, summer vacations, Christmas, and New Year travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip: Book domestic flights 3 to 6 weeks in advance and international trips 2 to 4 months ahead, especially for Diwali, summer vacations, Christmas, and New Year travel. {{/usCountry}}

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Planning and booking in advance not only provides better pricing but also offers a wider choice of flights.

2. Choosing the lowest fare without looking at what's included

“The cheapest fare isn't always the best deal. Budget tickets often exclude checked baggage, seat selection, meals, or flexible changes, making the final cost much higher than expected,” said Bernard Corraya.

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Tip: Compare the total cost of your trip, including baggage allowances, cancellation policies, and additional fees, before booking.

3. Ignoring fare alerts

Many travellers check prices manually and end up missing temporary fare drops or promotional offers.

Tip: Set fare alerts and compare prices across multiple airlines and booking platforms so you can book when fares become more competitive.

4. Overlooking alternative airports

Searching only from your nearest airport could mean missing better fares or more convenient flight options nearby.

Tip: Compare flights from nearby departure and arrival airports whenever possible, particularly for major metropolitan areas.

5. Booking before checking visa requirements

Booking flights before confirming visa processing times or entry requirements can lead to unnecessary stress, unexpected delays, or costly itinerary changes.

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Tip: Always verify visa requirements, passport validity, transit regulations, and destination-specific entry rules before confirming your trip.

6. Skipping travel insurance

Travel insurance is often treated as an unnecessary expense until something goes wrong. Flight cancellations, baggage delays, or medical emergencies can quickly become expensive. According to Karthik, a comprehensive travel insurance policy provides valuable protection and peace of mind, making it an important part of any travel plan rather than an optional add-on.

Tip: For international travel, choose comprehensive travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, cancellations, delays, and lost baggage.

7. Booking separate tickets without enough connection time

According to Bernard Corraya, separate airline tickets may appear cheaper, but they can become costly if delays cause you to miss your onward flight.

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Tip: Whenever possible, book a single itinerary or allow generous connection times, particularly during busy travel periods.

Separate airline tickets may appear cheaper, but they can become costly if delays cause you to miss your onward flight.

8. Overlooking foreign exchange costs

Many travellers forget to account for currency conversion charges, foreign transaction fees, and exchange rate differences, all of which can increase overall travel costs.

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Tip: Compare forex cards, UPI availability where accepted, and international transaction fees before you travel.

9. Being inflexible with travel dates

Weekend departures and public holidays usually command higher airfares.

Tip: If your schedule allows, shifting your trip by just one or two days can often lead to significant savings.

10. Forgetting to review booking details

Simple errors such as misspelt passenger names, incorrect passport numbers, or wrong travel dates can result in expensive correction fees or even denied boarding.

Tip: Double-check every booking detail before completing your payment.