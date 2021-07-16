Britain may put France on travel red list to monitor Covid-19's Beta variant

British ministers are considering putting France on the travel red list over concerns related to the Beta variant of Covid-19, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

The proposal was discussed on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel by officials, the newspaper reported, adding ministers agreed to monitor the situation.

The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa. Britain's red list is of countries on which it has the most severe travel restrictions. The destinations in the list require hotel quarantine on return. France is currently in the medium-risk amber list of countries.

