British woman praises Vande Bharat's clean, peaceful ride for family's first train journey in India: Watch video

A British family of five who go by The Hutchinson Family on Instagram shared their experience travelling from Delhi to Jaipur on the Vande Bharat train. The video was posted in October 2025 and has since amassed 4.5 million views.

British family documents their first Indian train ride.

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The travel vlog documents their first train journey in India, capturing their excitement as they board just in time and explore the surprisingly clean and well-managed compartments. Also Read | Man calls Vande Bharat journey from Chennai to Bengaluru ‘the worst’: Kids kept kicking him as parents 'stayed silent'

In the video, they also highlight the train's dual toilet system– one Indian-style and one Western-style – along with charging sockets and free bottled water, praising the hospitality onboard. The calm atmosphere and clean surroundings show a refreshing image of modern Indian railway travel.

British family's first rail journey

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with the mom sharing her family's frantic yet successful attempt to catch the train just by the ‘skin of their teeth.’ Documenting the experience of travelling in an engine train for the first time, she calls the experience ‘actually pretty nice.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with the mom sharing her family's frantic yet successful attempt to catch the train just by the ‘skin of their teeth.’ Documenting the experience of travelling in an engine train for the first time, she calls the experience ‘actually pretty nice.’ {{/usCountry}}

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She shared, “First of all, you have got an Indian style toilet, and then you have got the western-style toilet, which I've already used, and we're in a nice spot…So, here's the train, nice and clean. Everyone's sitting here. It's quite peaceful. And then the girls (her daughters) are set up here. They've even got a table.”

"This is really, really cool. Down here, there are sockets for absolutely everything. We've also got a free drink of water, supplied to us fresh. It is actually pretty nice. We found space up there for our luggage," she added.

Moreover, despite a brief struggle to fit their 28 kg suitcase among overhead bags, the woman and her husband applauded the smooth ride and friendly co-passengers, calling the experience “really cool”.

The price and the food

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In another video, the couple shared how much they spent on the train journey and the food they bought during the four-hour ride. According to the woman, they spent £11 each for the Vande Bharat train journey from Delhi to Jaipur, which is approximately ₹1,408.

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During the train ride, they got served a packet of diet mixture, mango juice, caramel popcorn, a piece of kachori, and an instant ginger tea packet. Soon, a railway personnel member arrived at their seat to offer them hot water in a cup to pour over the ginger tea mixture, which the family enjoyed.

How did the internet react?

Instagram users praised Vande Bharat's service in the video, while some called for locals to have better civic sense so tourists have a good experience. A user commented under the post, “Finally, some foreigners showing the good side of India and have a good budget.”

Another wrote, “Supremacy of Vande Bharat.” Someone else commented, “When we have civic sense, this is the result.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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