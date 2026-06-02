British woman praises Vande Bharat's clean, peaceful ride for family's first train journey in India: Watch video
A British family shared their experience travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Jaipur, highlighting the clean compartments and good service.
A British family of five who go by The Hutchinson Family on Instagram shared their experience travelling from Delhi to Jaipur on the Vande Bharat train. The video was posted in October 2025 and has since amassed 4.5 million views.
The travel vlog documents their first train journey in India, capturing their excitement as they board just in time and explore the surprisingly clean and well-managed compartments. Also Read | Man calls Vande Bharat journey from Chennai to Bengaluru ‘the worst’: Kids kept kicking him as parents 'stayed silent'
In the video, they also highlight the train's dual toilet system– one Indian-style and one Western-style – along with charging sockets and free bottled water, praising the hospitality onboard. The calm atmosphere and clean surroundings show a refreshing image of modern Indian railway travel.
British family's first rail journey
The video begins with the mom sharing her family's frantic yet successful attempt to catch the train just by the ‘skin of their teeth.’ Documenting the experience of travelling in an engine train for the first time, she calls the experience ‘actually pretty nice.’{{/usCountry}}
The video begins with the mom sharing her family's frantic yet successful attempt to catch the train just by the ‘skin of their teeth.’ Documenting the experience of travelling in an engine train for the first time, she calls the experience ‘actually pretty nice.’{{/usCountry}}
She shared, “First of all, you have got an Indian style toilet, and then you have got the western-style toilet, which I've already used, and we're in a nice spot…So, here's the train, nice and clean. Everyone's sitting here. It's quite peaceful. And then the girls (her daughters) are set up here. They've even got a table.”
"This is really, really cool. Down here, there are sockets for absolutely everything. We've also got a free drink of water, supplied to us fresh. It is actually pretty nice. We found space up there for our luggage," she added.
Moreover, despite a brief struggle to fit their 28 kg suitcase among overhead bags, the woman and her husband applauded the smooth ride and friendly co-passengers, calling the experience “really cool”.
The price and the food
In another video, the couple shared how much they spent on the train journey and the food they bought during the four-hour ride. According to the woman, they spent £11 each for the Vande Bharat train journey from Delhi to Jaipur, which is approximately ₹1,408.
During the train ride, they got served a packet of diet mixture, mango juice, caramel popcorn, a piece of kachori, and an instant ginger tea packet. Soon, a railway personnel member arrived at their seat to offer them hot water in a cup to pour over the ginger tea mixture, which the family enjoyed.
How did the internet react?
Instagram users praised Vande Bharat's service in the video, while some called for locals to have better civic sense so tourists have a good experience. A user commented under the post, “Finally, some foreigners showing the good side of India and have a good budget.”
Another wrote, “Supremacy of Vande Bharat.” Someone else commented, “When we have civic sense, this is the result.”
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