Charming, beautiful and mesmerising: Ayodhya Wali Diwali

Ayodhya - The fabled mythical city, believed to be the kingdom of Hindu god Ram, has bearing on the emotions, beliefs and faiths of millions of people all around the world, who have kept it alive in their collective consciousness for millennia.

Considered to be founded by the Rishi Manu himself, Ayodhya is amongst the seven holiest cities of Bharatvarsha. Set on the banks of Sarayu river, it is the land of purity and tranquility, a sacred land where Ram set his first footsteps. It was at the heart of the Ikshavaku kingdom and was the seat of governance where the principles of Ram Rajya were laid down.

With Diwali right around the corner, we celebrate the intrinsic relationship of the festival of lights with this city. “Ayodhya’s Diwali is different from the rest of the country as this town is the birth place of Lord Ram. In fact,Diwali celebrations start from Ayodhya. Diwali festivities have no meaning if at the lord’s birth place it is not celebrated. Diwali’s message of victory of good over evil spreads from Ayodhya,” says Acharya Satyendya Das, 81, head priest, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya. Das was a former Sanskrit lecturer, and has been performing puja of Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya for the past 27 years.

A legendary spiritual center situated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the city is one of the most visited tourist places in India. Lined with countless temples, ghats and beautiful structures, Ayodhya is a must visit. The state government is expecting that there would be 6.8 crore tourists every year in the coming years after the construction of the Ram temple and Ram statue.

A city where centuries-old traditions continue till date, considered by many as the first cultural capital of India, the city’s religious, cultural and civilisational significance cannot be overstated. This year, about 500 drones will fly and light up the night sky in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali on November 3 as part of a unique ‘Aerial Drone Show’ being organised by the authorities for the very first time during the ‘Deepotsav’.

“It is the Saryu river that is a major centre of activity where the river bank is lit up on Diwali. Number of priests come together to perform the puja and arti after which the river is afloat and lit up with thousands and thousands of floating diyas. It’s a beautiful sight. Shouts of Jai Siya Ram rent the air. Saryu river’s panoramic puja-aarti makes it different from all other cities,” says Shovana Narayan.

A view of the Naya Ghat and Sarayu River

Being promoted as a centre of learning, and a cultural hub, efforts in the realm of infrastructure development are already underway. This includes construction of an airport, improving road connectivity, building hotels and tourist centres, and launching several beautification initiatives.

“Our government is all set to create a world record of lightning more then 5 Lakh diyas this time, and the preparations too have been ramped up, this year, considering the previous year of pandemic where we had a limit gathering .The occasion will also be live streamed on our national channel,” says Sumit Israni, MD, leading salon chain who have recently opened up a salon in Ayodhya.

Out on a spiritual and cultural sojourn to the sacred city, you can’t miss out on famous temples. “Ramjanmabhumi temple, Hanuman Garhi temple, Kanak Bhawan temple, Nageshwarnath Temple, Treta ke Thakur Temple along the ghat, Madhuri Kunja temple are a must visit. Not to forget Gulab Bari - garden of roses.”

Other places to visit in Ayodhya are Lakshman Ghat, Kala Ram temple and the Kanak Bhavan temple, which was built in the 19th century. “As a kid I loved the food preparations at Kanak Rasoi in Kanak Temple. I still go there to eat authentic vegetarian food. The food is divine at the Rasoi,” says designer Manish Tripathi.

Millennia-old Indic city that is the fulcrum of Indian mythology, Ayodhya has stood the test of time and multiple invasions. It is fast becoming a centre of cultural diversity, community assimilation and vital destination for tourism.

1. Tulsi Smarak Bhawan

Tulsi Smarak Bhawan was constructed in memory of 16th-century poet-philosopher Goswami Tulsidas Ji, best remembered for authoring the Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi language, he is popularly believed to have also composed Hanuman Chalisa. There is a library, a permanent exhibition featuring Ramayana art and craft, daily recitation of Ramkatha, and year-round enactment of Ram Leela. The bhavan is used for various religious ceremonies and prayer meetings and also acts as a cultural centre for hosting performing arts sessions by veteran artists.

2. Choti Chawni

Choti Chawni is an architectural marvel that can be even called as one of the best and skilled craftsmanship in the entire city of Ayodhya. This massive structure is dedicated to the sage Valmiki, which is in the form of caves, built within the internal structure. The Choti Chawni is also known as Maniramdas Chawni or Valmiki Bhawan. The structure has 34 heritage caves; 12 Buddhist caves situated towards the south of the temple, 17 Hindu caves at the center of the temple and 5 Jin caves towards the north of the temple.

3. Sita Ki Rasoi

Sita Ki Rasoi or Sita’s kitchen is a temple complex that is adjacent to the Ram janmabhoomi. This space was once used to be goddess Sita’s kitchen once she moved to Ayodhya with Lord Shri Ram. The temple complex has idols of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita along with the other royal family members of the Ayodhya kingdom.

4. Hanuman Garhi

Lord Anjaneya or Hanuman was the biggest devotee of Lord Shriram. This temple is dedicated to Hanuman, which is one of the most prominent places of worship in Ayodhya. The temple is located at the top of a hill which resembles a fortification, which positions Lord Hanuman as the guardian of the sacred city of Ayodhya. The temple also has a lot of carvings and impressions depicting the devotion of Lord Hanuman.