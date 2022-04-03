China expects sharp drop in travel during Qingming holiday amid Covid-19 spike

China's transport ministry expects a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights during the three-day Qingming holiday due to a flare-up of Covid-19 cases in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 27 Chinese provinces and regions have recently reported coronavirus cases, mostly the highly transmissible Omicron variant, forcing the authorities to impose stringent mobility restrictions or even city-wide lockdowns.

Chinese typically travel back to their home towns to worship their ancestors during the tomb-sweeping festival.

The average daily number of vehicles on the roads are estimated to reach 39-40 million during the holiday, which kicks off on April 3, down 21% from the same period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport.

The number of planned flights was forecast to decrease by 55% this holiday from the year before, with air travellers also at only 20% of last year's levels, the ministry said.

China on Sunday reported a total of 13,287 new daily cases for April 2, the highest level since February 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country's "dynamic clearance" Covid policy has dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China. The two-stage lockdown in financial hub of Shanghai, starting from March 28, could reduce fuel demand by 200,000 barrels per day.

Authorities across China have also implemented anti-Covid measures at entertainment sites during the Qingming holiday, including limiting the number of tourists and requesting for negative nucleic testing results from inter-provincial travellers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON