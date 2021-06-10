Covid-19: Abu Dhabi to place new curbs on the unvaccinated in malls, beaches

The United Arab Emirates' second-most populous emirate Abu Dhabi will limit entry to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The new rules were announced late on Wednesday as the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks. The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate, recorded 2,179 new infections on Wednesday, up from 1,229 on May 17.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi's media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they are vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country's Covid-19 app which displays an individual's vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative. Unvaccinated individuals will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

The UAE announced last month that from June 6 attendance to live events and social activities, including weddings and bars, would be limited to those who could prove they were vaccinated.

