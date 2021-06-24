Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test
travel

Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test

Travellers entering Egypt must present QR-coded certificates claiming that they have received their full doses of one of the six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test(Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash)

Egypt will allow travellers who have taken full doses of approved novel coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Travellers must present QR-coded certificates that they have received their full doses of one of six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.

Those from countries impacted by coronavirus variants will be subject to a rapid test upon arrival, while all non-vaccinated travellers must present a PCR test.

On Thursday, Egypt reported 466 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 278,761. However, officials and experts say the real number of infections is far higher but is not reflected in government figures because of low testing rates and the exclusion of private test results.

Egypt lifted many restrictions at the beginning of the month and is hoping to attract visitors this year as tourism usually accounts for 15% of its gross domestic product.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel travellers egypt rt-pcr test vaccines who coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report

Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP