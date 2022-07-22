This is how Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya spent a romantic day in London: Check out all pics inside

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are enjoying their European holiday in full fervour. One look at their Instagram page, and you would know. The couple jetted off to the United Kingdom to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and have been sharing updates with fans. From travelling to scenic countryside in the UK to enjoying PDA [public display of affection] moments on the train, Rahul and Disha are doing it all. The couple's recent pictures show a glimpse of their day outing in London. It is all things romantic.

On Friday, Disha Parmar took to Instagram to drop a set of pictures featuring her and Rahul, and captioned it, "A Day Well Spent." They showed the couple exploring London, dressed in comfy outfits. While Disha wore a dress, Rahul chose a tracksuit. The couple visited all the popular tourist attractions in London, including Buckingham Palace, St James's Park, Westminster Chapel, and Marble Arch. Check them out below. (Also Read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate first wedding anniversary with a kiss, he says 'only want you for agle 7 janam')

For the outing, Disha chose a black dress featuring a round neckline, quarter-length sheer sleeves, lace details, and a mini hem length. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star teamed the mini dress with a chained bubblegum pink shoulder bag by Gucci, pink tinted round-framed sunglasses and black sneakers with colourful front laces.

In the end, Disha chose side-parted open tresses with wavy ends, a light hint of mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, mauve pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A pair of statement rings and sleek bracelets gave the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Rahul complemented his wife in a green tracksuit set featuring a long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt and matching pants in a baggy fit. A pair of tinted sunglasses, black sneakers and a Louis Vuitton over-the-body bag rounded off his day-out look.

Earlier, Disha and Rahul celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 16. Rahul penned a loving note for Disha on Instagram to mark the day. He also shared adorable photos from their holiday.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony last year.