Dreaming of New Zealand? This 7-day itinerary covers everything from Bay of Plenty to Auckland

From ancient forests and geothermal landscapes to coastal towns and immersive Māori experiences, this North Island itinerary brings together culture, storytelling, cuisine and nature in a way that offers travellers a deeper connection with Aotearoa New Zealand. With New Zealand entering its winter season in the coming months, this itinerary by New Zealand Tourism Board offers a timely escape for travellers looking to explore the country beyond the usual tourist trail.

Seven-day itinerary for New Zealand.(Pexel)

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Day one: Northland

Arrive at the Kerikeri airport → Drive to Paihia → Drive to Waipoua forest

Into the Ancient Kauri Forests of Waipoua

Located on the west coast of New Zealand’s North Island, it is home to the largest remaining kauri forest in the country. The spiritual environment provides a natural stage for unforgettable day and night guided walks with local Māori guides and the largest and oldest kauri trees in the world. The night walks in the forest especially, have consistently featured as one of the top global encounters and experiences of a lifetime.

Day two: Auckland

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand’s largest and most diverse city, a rhythm of culture, food and nature. Auckland, or Tāmaki Makaurau, is known as the City of Sails. Perched on the Waitematā Harbour, it has more boats and more capital than anywhere else in the world. Experience Māori culture on land with or head to the water and learn about navigating the ocean while celebrating traditional Pacific voyaging. Great Barrier Island in the Hauraki Gulf is a ferry ride from Auckland and an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand’s largest and most diverse city, a rhythm of culture, food and nature. Auckland, or Tāmaki Makaurau, is known as the City of Sails. Perched on the Waitematā Harbour, it has more boats and more capital than anywhere else in the world. Experience Māori culture on land with or head to the water and learn about navigating the ocean while celebrating traditional Pacific voyaging. Great Barrier Island in the Hauraki Gulf is a ferry ride from Auckland and an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. {{/usCountry}}

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Auckland, or Tāmaki Makaurau, is known as the City of Sails. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Day three: Bay of Plenty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day three: Bay of Plenty {{/usCountry}}

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Drive for Mt Maunganui (approx. 3.5 hours) → Drive to Whakatāne (approx 1.5 hours).

Self-guided hiking at Mt Maunganui Bespoke tour

If you’re into hiking and want to do it solo, the Mount Maunganui summit is the best choice. The Arataki Walking Trails have self-guided tour apps on which you can listen to the mountain and cultural landmarks, as well as understand the cultural significance of the place.

Through captivating storytelling, unique local experiences and delicious cultural cuisine, save the evening relaxing and soaking in the culture and cuisine.

Day four: Rotorua Drive for Rotorua (up to 2 hours)

Geothermal Wonders and Māori Culture at Te Puia

A standout experience is the 'Steambox Lunch', which is a two-and-a-half-hour experience that starts with visitors selecting the ingredients for their picnic packs. After a visit to the various craft schools and an interactive weaving session, visitors head to the geyser terrace to enjoy their prepared picnics.

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Relax and rejuvenate with a range of massages and therapies based on traditional Māori healing techniques. (Pexel)

Relax and rejuvenate with a range of massages and therapies based on traditional Māori healing techniques. Visitors to Wai Ora Day Spa can choose from a variety of treatments and enjoy the herbal sauna and hot pools.

Day five: Taupō Drive to Taupō (up to 1 hour)

The Kai Waho experience

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Translating from Māori to English as "outdoor cuisine", Kai Waho can also describe a teacher of the ways of the wilderness. Located 3,000 ft above sea level, 60 kms from the Taupō CBD at Tamau Pa, the Kai Waho Experience is a day of food, ceremony and stories.

Day six: Hawke’s Bay Drive for Hawke’s Bay (up to 1.5 hours)

Eco-cultural experiences along the East Coast

As you arrive at the final destination on the east coast of the North Island, enjoy the beaches, wineries and eco-cultural tours, exploring ancestral mountains, lands, and water. You can traverse through the 650-year old village site and learn about the traditional Maori gathering practices, Maori musical instruments, and culinary delights.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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