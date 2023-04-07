Easter 2023: Top destinations for Easter holiday

Easter is one of the most important festivals in the Christian calendar, celebrated annually to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This joyful holiday will be observed on April 9 this year in many countries around the world with various customs and traditions, including church services, family gatherings, and the exchange of Easter eggs and other festive treats. As Easter is just around the corner, it's the perfect time to plan a holiday getaway with family or friends. From beautiful beaches to historic cities, there are plenty of amazing destinations around the world that offer exciting Easter celebrations and activities. In this guide, we'll take a look at some of the top destinations to consider for your Easter holiday in 2023. (Also read: Easter 2023: Here's why Easter is associated with eggs and bunnies )

Top Easter vacation spots for 2023

From beautiful beaches to historic cities, there are plenty of amazing destinations around the world that offer exciting Easter celebrations. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP)

1. Paris, France: Paris is a popular Easter holiday destination, offering activities such as attending mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral, visiting Easter markets for crafts and food, enjoying sweet treats, exploring museums and art galleries with special exhibits, and strolling through beautiful parks and gardens in the springtime.

2. Rome, Italy: Rome is a popular Easter holiday destination, with religious events like Easter mass at St. Peter's Basilica and the Pope's blessing, as well as cultural attractions like the Colosseum and the Pantheon. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Italian festivities, including feasts, processions, and fireworks displays.

3. Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona is a great destination to visit during Easter with traditional events like Semana Santa procession and La Mona de Pascua, a traditional Easter cake.

4. London, UK: Attend the Easter service at Westminster Abbey or St. Paul's Cathedral, explore the city's many museums and art galleries, and indulge in chocolate treats from famous chocolatiers like Charbonnel et Walker.

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands: The Keukenhof gardens are a must-see in the spring, with millions of colourful tulips in bloom. You can also participate in Easter egg hunts or try Dutch Easter treats like chocolate eggs, buttery Easter bread, and poffertjes.

6. Washington, D.C., USA: The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place in April, with the famous cherry blossom trees in full bloom. You can also visit the many museums and historic sites in the city, such as the Smithsonian Museums and the Lincoln Memorial.

7. Jerusalem, Israel: This city is significant to several religions, and during Easter, it's a great place to experience religious traditions and celebrations. Attend the Palm Sunday procession, visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and explore other historic and religious sites.

These are just a few suggestions, but there are many other great destinations to visit for Easter depending on your interests and travel style.