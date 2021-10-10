Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Eco-friendly toy train flagged off at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar
travel

Eco-friendly toy train flagged off at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar

Addressing the media, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar said, "The toy train, which will run on the batteries has facilities of five coaches comprising 72 seats in addition to two wheelchairs for disable person."
Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha flagged off the eco-friendly battery-operated Toy Train at Nadnankanana Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Friday.(ANI)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ANI |

Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha flagged off the eco-friendly battery-operated Toy Train at Nadnankanana Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Minister also laid a foundation stone for a ropeway to attract tourists. Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Rautroy was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar said, "The toy train, which will run on the batteries has facilities of five coaches comprising 72 seats in addition to two wheelchairs for disable person."

"The train will cover 1.65 Kms range distance and cover the elephant and deer zoo including Kanjia Lake in premises of the zoological park. Toy train will run six times from respective station in a single day," he added.

Tourists can avail of the services of the toy train by paying 20 for children and 50 for adults per head at the zoo.

Regarding the ropeway, Kumar said, "The estimated cost of the Ropeway is 13 crore and it will be completed in 18 months from the foundation day."

"Having a facility of 12 cabins, the Ropeway will move without any pillar support and will cross a lake between the zoological park and Botanical Garden with a maximum height of 36 meters from the lake and provide a scenic bird's eye view to the tourists," Kumar added.

Kumar also said that the ropeway system will be built with the state of the art technology, which will further add to the tourist attractions of Nandankanan and Odisha. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
bhubaneshwar nandankanan zoo nandankanan zoological park toy train
