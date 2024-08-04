 Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Aug 04, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Science meets tourism: Sikkim Science Centre joins state's tourist itinerary

The Sikkim Science Centre will now be included in the state's official tourist itinerary list, an official said.

Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state (Photo by Twitter/PratikSingh_)
Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state (Photo by Twitter/PratikSingh_)

Sikkim's Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Sandeep Tambe said the decision to include Sikkim Science Centre in the tourist itinerary will enhance the centre's prominence and provide tourists with a unique experience.

"Incorporating the Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will help broaden the understanding of science and technology among visitors. The Centre offers a variety of interactive exhibits and programmes that appeal to both children and adults," Tambe said on Saturday.

The Sikkim Science Centre features attractions such as a 3D theatre, planetarium, and innovation hub, all designed to offer an engaging and educational experience for those interested in science. Tourists will be encouraged to visit the centre and participate in its various activities.

Tambe said that including the Science Centre in the tourism map will benefit the local community and school students. It will help the local population appreciate the importance of science and technology and provide children with new learning opportunities.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On