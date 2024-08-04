The Sikkim Science Centre will now be included in the state's official tourist itinerary list, an official said. Educational tourism: Sikkim Science Centre becomes key tourist attraction in state (Photo by Twitter/PratikSingh_)

Sikkim's Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Sandeep Tambe said the decision to include Sikkim Science Centre in the tourist itinerary will enhance the centre's prominence and provide tourists with a unique experience.

"Incorporating the Sikkim Science Centre into the tourist itinerary will help broaden the understanding of science and technology among visitors. The Centre offers a variety of interactive exhibits and programmes that appeal to both children and adults," Tambe said on Saturday.

The Sikkim Science Centre features attractions such as a 3D theatre, planetarium, and innovation hub, all designed to offer an engaging and educational experience for those interested in science. Tourists will be encouraged to visit the centre and participate in its various activities.

Tambe said that including the Science Centre in the tourism map will benefit the local community and school students. It will help the local population appreciate the importance of science and technology and provide children with new learning opportunities.