Fashion designers and creators share their travel inspirations

Ask any creative individual where they draw their inspiration from and there’s a good chance that travel sits high on their list. Acquainting one with various forms of art, culture and ethos, travelling allows people to accumulate all sorts of experiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And fashion has often found creative input and inspiration in travel. Travel-induced design sensibilities tap into the intricate and intuitive qualities such as delight, beauty and cultural resonance. Let’s find out how their journeys have impacted the aesthetics of these designers.

Designer Rahul Mishra

I get influenced and inspired by the people, flowers and architecture of places I visit. My last collection was inspired by my trip to Santorini, Greece. I soaked in everything — from the architecture and colours of the ocean to the sky and how it changes the mood of the city with its shades. These elements have found their place in my collection. Similarly, my upcoming show at Paris Couture Week is inspired by my love for mountains. Flowers from Uttarakhand such as anemones, geraniums, marsh marigolds, primulas, asters, blue poppy, cobra lily, and brahma kamal will find a place in the digital show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer Shruti Sancheti at Deauville Trouville in France

Designer Shruti Sancheti

Travel has been an integral part of my life. Since childhood I have always been interested in exploring different cultures; their art and architecture. Over the years, my travel experiences have found their way to manifest themselves into my various collections. From the trance-inducing Dervish dance, the Fabergé, or beautiful places of Czech Republic to intricate antique weaving traditions of Benares to rustic mining traditions of Jharkhand, many elements come together for a collection. When I travelled to Czech Republic, I found myself spending more of my time and resources in a souk, flea market or weaver’s center as opposed to fancy malls and high streets.

Designer Ritu Beri in Kokand, Fergana valley, Uzbekistan

Designer Ritu Beri

I love visiting local souks and markets in order to discover their uniqueness. Flea markets all over the world have always been my first choice to visit and they are a treasure trove of ideas. Fashion and design are always influenced by global culture. The traditionalism of a place is a great influence and creates global trends. When I discovered Uzbekistan, I was obsessed with its ikats and in all my collections I used Ikat. In Central Asia, ikat is beautiful as it is striking in its sophistication and minimalism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer Anushree Parekh at Petra, Jordan

Designer Anushree Parekh

From visiting art galleries to local boutiques, exploring a new place gives an insight into its culture and society at large. The local art, textiles and even the people you meet — all of it can inspire one. For me, Mexico was that. It inspired me with its colours and vibrancy. New York’s (USA) effortless street style, and Israel’s silver antique work have left a mark on my creations. My recent trip to Rajasthan was also wonderful as it gave me an opportunity to explore the beautiful block prints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer Anupamaa Dayal in Mardin, South East Anatolia

Designer Anupamaa Dayal

Recently, I visited Mardin in Turkey and an indelible mark has been left on my mind. I distinctly and fondly remember it being located above a rocky hill over the Mesopotamian plains near the Tigris River. The beautiful monuments, mansions, museums, mosques and the wonderful Deyr-az-Zaferan Monastery, the fifth century saffron monastery, speaks volumes about the old civilisation. The bazaar is an enchanted place where you find the famous bittim oil soap, which is made from wild pistachio, along with angora, cotton, fine jewellery, the region’s special wines and dibek coffee, which is made with salep, roasted coffee, mastic gum, chocolate, cardamom, cream, milled in the dibek stone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer Neeta Lulla

For me travel has always been a source of inspiration, whether it is from getting onto a flight or even people watching in a transit zone at the airport. Whether it is for travelling to Kanchipuram for their sarees or visiting Kalamkari artisans or interacting with the weavers of Paithan, these travels inspire my colour and design sensibilities. An interesting source of inspiration was one of my trips to L.A where I had the opportunity to visit a studio that deals with prosthetics. I was deeply inspired by their attention to precision and I believe It’s very important not only to be inspired by colours, textures and weaves but also by the technique of making a garment..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Travel blogger Insha Ghai

Travel blogger Insha Ghai

I feel travelling really helps in shaping fashion content aesthetically.When travelling to a new place, its very important to understand the culture before you plan anything else. It helps in fitting in to the place. It helps in expainding your social circle and meeting new people hence it is important to do a little research before hand to avoid unintentional signs of disrespect. I buy stuff that is of cultural importance to the place you’re travelling like authentic souvenirs. I personally make sure to get magnets of the country’s traditional items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lifestyle influencer Ishita Mangal

Lifestyle influencer Ishita Mangal

When I travel, I look for local markets and locally crafted goods in the area I’m going to. I like to research about the authentic and locally made crafts of that place and go to their stores. That item then ends up being not just a unique piece in my wardrobe or home but also a souvenir. I want to collect unique items from all over the world to make my own one of a kind collection.I like to observe the habits, behaviour, food, architecture and especially, fashion of every area. Inspiration is literally everywhere irrespective of where you go to. It’s all about what strikes you. Whatever catches my eye, I take a picture or make a note of it. And keep coming back to these pictures or notes to use in my content or work. I am especially extremely drawn to understanding the art, culture and fashion of every place. From culture you can understand the derivations in their art and fashion both. It’s very interesting to understand how beliefs of humans influences the way they live, their dressing and their likings.