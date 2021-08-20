Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Florida's domestic tourism returns even as international market lags behind
travel

Florida's domestic tourism returns even as international market lags behind

Florida's tourism marketing firm, Visit Florida, reveals that about 30.6 million domestic visitors came to the US state from April through June of this year, a 216% jump from the same time last year during the height of Covid-19 pandemic closures
AP | , Orlando, Fla.
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Florida's domestic tourism returns even as international market lags behind amid Covid-19(AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

The number of US tourists who came to Florida in the second quarter of this year has returned to pre-pandemic levels, though the international market is still lagging, according to figures released Thursday.

About 30.6 million domestic visitors came to Florida from April through June of this year, a 6% increase over the same time in 2019, and a 216% jump from the same time last year during the height of Covid-19 pandemic closures, Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing firm, said in a news release.

Overall, Florida had 31.4 million visitors in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 220% from the same period a year earlier.

Florida's international market has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels due to restrictions on entering the US. Florida welcomed only 1.1 million visitors from overseas and Canada in the second quarter of this year, compared to 3.5 million visitors in the second quarter of 2019.

RELATED STORIES

During the spring of 2020, Florida's major theme parks and hotels around the state were either shuttered or had limited operations due to the pandemic. The theme parks reopened more than a year ago but with mask requirements, attendance limitations and social distancing. Many of those restrictions were loosened earlier this year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida tourism usa covid-19 pandemic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises

A hot ginger and whiskey is a travel hack you didn’t know you needed

Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from today. Check slot timings here

To develop an eye for quality images takes time, says photographer Aarzoo Khurana
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP