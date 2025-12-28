From ghats of Varanasi to temples of Tirupati: How spiritual tourism breathes life into India’s art, music and culture

Spiritual tourism is a sector which is witnessing tremendous growth yet is also one of the most underserved areas. People are showing interest in connecting with their roots and exploring ways to connect with the divine. It is not limited to Indians alone. The Kumbh Mela earlier this year is a testimony to the power of spiritual tourism. It is a living bridge between faith and everyday culture. Spiritual tourism is thriving, with pilgrims embracing local traditions and cuisine.(AP)

As pilgrims journey to places like Vrindavan, Puri, Varanasi, Tirupati, they carry curiosity for local traditions, creating quiet but powerful support for India’s arts, crafts, music and food heritage. This mindful travel, rooted in value-based living, keeps ancient practices relevant in a modern world. (Also read: What is snack tourism? Amritsar to Kolkata, 5 must-visit destinations in India for foodies )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yudhistir Govinda Das, Director of Communications at ISKCON India, shares insights on how spiritual tourism is helping preserve India’s arts, crafts, music, and cultural heritage.

1. Reviving sacred architecture and temple arts

Pilgrim footfall encourages restoration of mandirs, ghats and mathas. Demand for authentic spaces brings work to stone carvers, sthapatis, mural painters and woodworkers who follow traditional shilpa shastra techniques instead of modern shortcuts.

2. Sustaining craft clusters around holy towns

Spiritual hubs are surrounded by families making diyas, incense, bead malas, paintings, handloom stoles and puja items. Tourists buying souvenirs for home altars and gifting helps these artisan clusters stay local rather than migrating to cities for factory jobs.

3. Keeping bhajans, kirtan and folk music alive

Temple courtyards and festival stages host daily aartis, bhajans and regional folk music. By means of these temples and the festivals associated with them, bhajanas and music in the vernacular tradition are preserved and transmitted around the world.

4. Promoting regional dance and storytelling

Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Koodiyattam, Yakshagana and other forms are often scheduled during yatras and religious festivals. Spiritual tourism gives these art forms fresh visibility and inspires local youth to train in them as both sadhana and profession.

Pilgrims' mindful travel supports artisans and sustains ancient art forms, enriching both the spiritual and cultural landscape.

5. Preserving sattvic and regional food habits

Pilgrims seek simple, vegetarian, sattvic food and prasadam rooted in local recipes. This sustains traditional use of millets, ghee, seasonal vegetables, wood-fire cooking and temple kitchen systems that feed thousands through collective seva.

“When spiritual journeys are approached as mindful travel and not just sightseeing, they nurture cultural confidence. Each pilgrim who chooses local crafts, attends a kirtan, savours traditional thalis or supports community kitchens becomes part of a quiet movement to protect India’s living heritage for the next generation,” concludes Yudhistir.