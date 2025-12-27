What is snack tourism? Amritsar to Kolkata, 5 must-visit destinations in India for foodies

Tourism trends usually revolve around a specific interest, such as how adventure tourism caters to thrill-seekers with extreme sports and adrenaline-inducing activities like trekking and bungee jumping. Likewise, astro tourism appeals to those looking for surreal experiences, with stargazing and visits to dark-sky destinations. Whether it’s sweet like jalebi or savoury like kathi rolls, you can enjoy every bite as you embark on snack tourism.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Similarly, there's also another trend that captures foodies dearly. It's called snack tourism, where you go on a bite-sized culinary adventure, where the focus will be on local, iconic and hyper-local snacks.

To understand this trend better, HT Lifestyle reached out to travel expert Ravi Gosain, president, IATO (The Indian Association of Tour Operators). According to him, snack tourism is growing among snack lovers. He said, “It's about experiencing the destination in small bites, the flavours, textures, and narratives that shape local living, all in a snack.”

Snack tourism is gaining momentum in India, thanks to the country's rich and diverse street-food culture. Wherever it is, from bustling markets to quaint alleyways, you will always find a snack that tells a story about the cultural history.

Ravi Gosain shared 5 Indian cities for snack tourism, along with the recommended foods to try in each and the markets where you can find them:

1. Indore

Foods to try: Poha–Jalebi, Bhutte Ka Kees, Garadu Chaat, and Sabudana Khichdi.

Markets: Sarafa Bazaar and Chappan Dukan.

2. Amritsar

Foods to try: Amritsari Kulcha, Aloo Tikkis, Paneer Pakora, and lassi.

Markets: Hall Bazaar, Guru Bazaar.

3. Kolkata

Foods to try: Puchkas, Kathi rolls, Jhalmuri, and Telebhaja.

Markets: Gariahat market, New Market.

4. Ahmedabad

Ideal for: Vegetarians.

Foods to try: Khakhra, Fafda Jalebi, Khandvi, and Dhokla.

Markets: Manek Chowk, Lal Darwaza Market.

5. Bengaluru

Foods to try: Benne Dosa, Maddur Vada, Chutney Pudi Idli, and Mangalore Buns.

Snack tourism is an innovative way to experience a destination, one bite at a time. Much of the street food is shaped by local culture, and sometimes it even shapes the culture in return. Depending on your energy and mood, you can select the destination, whether it is Kolkata's nostalgic snacks or Ahmedabad's vegetarian snacks. Each city carries its own culinary story, and snack tourism is one of the many ways to tap into it.