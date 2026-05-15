From Rishikesh to Coorg: These 6 weekend getaways are becoming popular for all the right reasons

Something fundamental has shifted in the way urban India travels. The idea of waiting for one long annual holiday is gradually being replaced by shorter, more frequent escapes that fit naturally into modern lifestyles. Weekend travel today is less about sightseeing and more about recovery, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. Travellers are increasingly prioritising destinations that are accessible, experience-led, and emotionally refreshing within a two-to-three-day window. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of The Hosteller, shared destinations that are gaining popularity for weekend travels. Weekend travel destinations gaining popularity. (Unsplash)

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Pranav said, “Weekend travel has evolved into a lifestyle behaviour rather than a seasonal trend. People are travelling more frequently, but with sharper intent. They’re looking for destinations that offer a quick emotional reset without requiring extensive planning. ”

Rishikesh Rishikesh continues to attract travellers seeking a balance of adventure and mindfulness. Its blend of rafting, cafés, yoga culture, and riverside experiences makes it ideal for quick escapes from Delhi and nearby urban centres. This destination is also gaining popularity as a wellness retreat.