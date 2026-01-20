Last-minute Republic Day 2026 long weekend travel ideas for couples who want quick romantic getaway: Jaipur, Coorg, more
The Republic Day 2026 long weekend is ideal for couples looking to plan a last-minute trip, whether it’s a cosy hill stay, beach break or cultural city escape.
Republic Day falls on a Monday in 2026, giving people across the country a welcome three-day long weekend to pause, unwind, and step away from their daily routines. Whether it’s a quiet hill retreat, a beachside break, or a charming nearby city, this extended weekend offers couples the perfect opportunity to plan a getaway and make the most of some quality time together. (Also read: Making last-minute plans to travel with your kids over the long weekend? Here are 5 places to visit without visa )
If you’re short on time but big on travel goals, here are some easy, last-minute travel ideas that work perfectly for couples.
1. Hill stations for a cosy escape
Destinations like Mussoorie, Shimla, Munnar or Coorg are ideal for couples looking to slow down. Think misty mornings, scenic walks and quiet cafés, perfect for reconnecting over a short break.
2. Beach destinations for relaxed romance
If the sound of waves is your idea of a holiday, Goa, Gokarna, Varkala or Pondicherry make for great last-minute choices. From sunset strolls to beachside dinners, these destinations promise an easy-going romantic vibe.
3. Heritage cities for culture-loving couples
Cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur or Hampi are perfect for couples who enjoy history, architecture, and leisurely sightseeing. Boutique stays and heritage hotels add an extra layer of charm to the trip.
4. Wellness retreats to truly unwind
A short wellness break in Rishikesh, Auroville or Kerala can be ideal if you’re looking to relax and reset. Yoga sessions, spa therapies, and calm surroundings make for a refreshing long weekend.
5. Offbeat destinations for a quieter break
If you prefer avoiding crowds, consider places like Tirthan Valley, Chikmagalur, Ziro or Mandu. These lesser-known destinations offer peaceful surroundings and are perfect for couples seeking privacy.
Travel tip: Book flights or trains as early as possible, opt for destinations within a short travel radius, and keep your itinerary flexible to make the most of this long weekend.
