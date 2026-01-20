Last-minute Republic Day 2026 long weekend travel ideas for couples who want quick romantic getaway: Jaipur, Coorg, more

Republic Day falls on a Monday in 2026, giving people across the country a welcome three-day long weekend to pause, unwind, and step away from their daily routines. Whether it’s a quiet hill retreat, a beachside break, or a charming nearby city, this extended weekend offers couples the perfect opportunity to plan a getaway and make the most of some quality time together. (Also read: Making last-minute plans to travel with your kids over the long weekend? Here are 5 places to visit without visa )

Plan your perfect couples retreat this Republic Day weekend. (Unsplash)