Making last-minute plans to travel with your kids over the long weekend? Here are 5 places to visit without visa

For a family with children, coming up with a travel plan that fits everyone’s schedules is a mammoth task, to say the least. Therefore, when a long weekend presents itself, it becomes important to put it to good use. The north-eastern neighbouring country of Bhutan is the perfect place to visit with your family over a long weekend. (Pexel) Also Read | Want to travel more in 2026? Here's a smart leave planning guide to enjoy vacations while having full-time jobs Republic Day falls on a Monday in 2026. As such, people across the country are gifted with a three-day break, which can be further extended if they wish to take a leave of absence on Friday. There is not much time remaining to plan an extensive tour to the farthest places on the planet, but nearby places that do not require a visa can be the perfect holiday destination to make the best of the situation. Here is a guide to five such places that can be the perfect destination for your family to have an amazing weekend. 1. Bhutan

A beautiful aerial view of Punakha Dzong with a river and mountains in the background. (Pexel)

The Land of the Thunder Dragon is our neighbour in the North-East, which is known for its ancient monasteries, lush valleys, and stunning natural beauty. It is the perfect place to acquaint your kids with the calm and serenity as they step away from their hectic school and extracurricular schedules. The people are warm and friendly, and the popular places to visit include fortresses (dzongs) and monasteries, which can be a spiritual experience for the young and old alike. 2. Mauritius

Captivating view of waves crashing against cliffs in Souillac, Mauritius. (Pexel)

The tropical island in the Indian Ocean is known for its sandy beaches, clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and lush hills. It is the place to go to be at one with nature, with the diverse landscape allowing everyone to have the best time. Places to visit with children include the Blue Bay Marine Park and the Curepipe Botanical Garden, which are sure to fascinate the young explorers. 3. Malaysia

A serene sunset view over Batu Ferringhi Beach in Penang, Malaysia. (Pexel)

The country of Malaysia has something for everyone. Cities like Kuala Lumpur, the national capital, offer a bustling cosmopolitan landscape to revel in and expand cultural horizons. On the other hand, places like Sabah and Sarawak, both on the island of Borneo, are renowned for their natural beauty and diverse wildlife. 4. Fiji

A serene night sky over Kuata Island, Fiji. (Pexel)

If you are in the mood to splurge, few things scream “holiday!” as much as a trip to Fiji. An archipelago of over 300 islands, it is the perfect getaway for winter, where the family can engage in a range of fun activities, ranging from snorkelling to coral reef diving, exploring lush rainforests and experiencing the warmth of the local culture. 5. Seychelles

Serene beach with rocks and lush greenery in La Digue, Seychelles under a vibrant sky. (Pexel)