Want to travel more in 2026? Here's a smart leave planning guide to enjoy vacations while having full-time jobs

Having a hectic, full-time job doesn’t mean your travel dreams have to be put on hold. With a little foresight and smart leave planning, it’s entirely possible to squeeze in multiple long holidays as well as quick weekend getaways throughout the year. The key lies in using public holidays strategically, planning ahead, and making the most of every available leave day. Check out Neha's guide to make your 2026 travel plans easier! (Unsplash)

Neha Sudan, a travel blogger known as Breathtaking Postcards on Instagram, has shared her month-by-month leave-planning strategy for 2026 to show exactly how it can be done.

In an Instagram post shared on January 2, she revealed that despite both she and her partner working full-time corporate jobs, they managed to travel across four continents, visit seven countries and take over 40 flights in 2025.

She credits their travels to staying disciplined at work, remaining on top of responsibilities even while on leave, and having supportive managers who value productivity while encouraging travel. Here’s her guide to planning your leaves smartly in 2026 to make the most of your time off.