Want to travel more in 2026? Here's a smart leave planning guide to enjoy vacations while having full-time jobs
Having full-time corporate jobs does not mean you cannot travel the world! An influencer shares her guide for 2026, covering both short and long trips.
Having a hectic, full-time job doesn’t mean your travel dreams have to be put on hold. With a little foresight and smart leave planning, it’s entirely possible to squeeze in multiple long holidays as well as quick weekend getaways throughout the year. The key lies in using public holidays strategically, planning ahead, and making the most of every available leave day.
Also Read | Planning a vacation to Europe in 2026? British travel blogger shares month-by-month guide to exploring Europe
Neha Sudan, a travel blogger known as Breathtaking Postcards on Instagram, has shared her month-by-month leave-planning strategy for 2026 to show exactly how it can be done.
In an Instagram post shared on January 2, she revealed that despite both she and her partner working full-time corporate jobs, they managed to travel across four continents, visit seven countries and take over 40 flights in 2025.
She credits their travels to staying disciplined at work, remaining on top of responsibilities even while on leave, and having supportive managers who value productivity while encouraging travel. Here’s her guide to planning your leaves smartly in 2026 to make the most of your time off.
January
January offers well-timed holidays: Republic Day on January 26 (Monday). Neha’s strategy is: with January 24 and 25 falling on a weekend, Republic Day completes an easy three-day long weekend at the end of the month.
February
February may be short on long weekends, but as the month of love, Neha suggests slowing down and opting for a cosy staycation with your partner right in the city.
March
Holi falls on March 4 this year, and by taking leave on March 2 and 3, you can comfortably stretch the holiday into a five-day break.
April
With Good Friday landing on April 3 this year, Neha suggests making the most of it by pairing the holiday with the weekend for an easy three-day break.
May
Eid al-Adha falls on May 27 this year, a Wednesday, meaning that taking leave on May 28 and 29 can turn it into the perfect five-day break.
June and July
As June and July don’t bring any major holidays, Neha recommends utilising weekends for quick getaways in and around the city.
August
The last week of August brings two holidays: Eid-e-Milad on August 25 (Tuesday) and Rakhi on August 28 (Friday). Neha plans to take leave on August 26 and 27, turning it into a relaxed six-day break.
September
September does not offer any holidays on weekdays, so Neha suggests taking some time out to spend with your family.
October
The first week of October includes Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday falling on Friday, October 2, while Vijayadashami is observed later in the month on Tuesday, October 20. October 3 and 4 are weekends, hence the first long weekend of the month can be used for a three-day trip. Taking off on October 19 will let you have a four-day break, since 17 and 18 are weekends.
November
Govardhan Puja falls on Monday, November 9, while Guru Nanak Jayanti is on Tuesday, November 24. By taking leave from November 10 to 13, you can turn this into a generous nine-day break, perfect for a long vacation.
December
December ends on a high note, with Christmas Day falling on a Friday, December 25. By taking leave from December 28 to 31, you can stretch the holidays into a 10-day break with just four days off work.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.