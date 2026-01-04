Planning a vacation to Europe in 2026? British travel blogger shares month-by-month guide to exploring Europe

Planning a Europe trip in 2026 can feel overwhelming - it’s a vast continent, and every destination shines at a different time of year. From snow-dusted alpine villages and festive winter markets to sun-soaked beaches and quieter, off-peak travel windows, timing plays a huge role in shaping the experience. Explore Ellie's recommendations while you're planning your Europe trip this year!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Cheapest European countries to visit from India in November 2025: Georgia, Poland and more

To make planning easier, British travel blogger Ellie Green has shared a month-by-month Europe travel guide in an Instagram post shared on January 3, breaking down exactly when to visit which destination and what to prioritise at each stop - whether you’re chasing winter magic, spring blooms or relaxed summer vibes.

January - Switzerland

Switzerland in January looks like a true winter wonderland straight out of a fairytale. Ellie recommends soaking in the views of snow-covered alpine peaks and experiencing the country’s spectacularly scenic train journeys.

February - Canary Islands

With breathtaking sea vistas alongside snow-capped peaks in the distance, February is the perfect time for enjoying the winter sun and getting lost in the beaches or hiking trails in the Canary Islands.

March - Paris

According to the travel blogger, March marks cherry blossom season in Paris. It’s the perfect time to stroll along blossom-lined avenues, soaking in the city’s magical shift from winter to spring while pairing leisurely walks with visits to its world-class museums.

April - Madeira

April is a fantastic time to visit Madeira as the weather transitions to perfect spring vibes with abundant sunshine. Ellie highlights lush landscapes and whale watching as major attractions.

May - Italy

May is the perfect time to visit Italy because the weather is spectacular while it's not peak tourist season, so you can relax and take in the views without the chaotic bustle of tourists. Ellie recommends visiting Lake Cuomo and Cinque Terre.

June - Greece

The travel blogger recommends island hopping in Greece in June, when the weather is pleasantly warm but the peak tourist crowds have yet to arrive. It’s an ideal time to slow down, explore at ease and truly relax while soaking in the crystal-clear, turquoise waters.

July - Albania

You can enjoy the warm European summer season in Albania during July while soaking in the pristine beaches and beautiful mountains. According to Ellie, it is less busy than the rest of Europe.

August - Ireland

As summer gently gives way to autumn, August is an ideal time to visit Ireland if you want to soak in the first hints of fall colours and ease into the cosy pub season, when warm fires, live music and lingering evenings define the local charm.

September - Norway

According to Ellie, September is the perfect time to visit Norway. You can experience the spectacular midnight sun, while the weather is great for taking hikes amidst the fall foliage.

October - Germany

Germany in October delivers peak autumn charm, as crisp air signals the gentle shift towards winter. It’s the perfect time to soak in rich fall foliage, enjoy leisurely strolls through cobbled alleyways, and even catch the early glow of Christmas markets beginning to come alive.

November - Barcelona

You can enjoy the pleasantly mild temperatures of Barcelona in November, before the winter chill sets in. With fewer tourist crowds around, it’s an ideal time to slow down, soak up the city’s local rhythms and enjoy a more relaxed, authentic experience.

December - Vienna

Vienna transforms into a festive winter wonderland in December where you can catch magical Christmas markets covered in snow, enjoy seasonal treats, and get lost amidst historic architecture and elegant cafes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.