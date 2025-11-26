7 Wonders of the World travel guide: Ticket prices, visa rules, best routes and more

The Seven Wonders of the World have been on the wishlist of seasoned travellers. These seven tourist hotspots – Taj Mahal, The Colosseum, Petra, Christ the Redeemer, Chichen Itza, Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu – are spread all over the world. So, a visit to all seven will require substantial financial and logistical planning on your part. Foreign tourists need to shell out ₹ 1,100 to see the Taj Mahal.(HT_PRINT)

If you wish to visit all Seven Wonders, here are the preparations you need to make to realise your dream.

Taj Mahal

An incredible instance of poetry carved into marble, this world-famous mausoleum has enchanted visitors for centuries. The mesmerizing beauty of this Mughal-era monument can only be truly appreciated when one actually stands before it.

To visit the Taj Mahal, you will have to book a flight to India, whose cost would vary depending on where you live in the world. New Delhi and Jaipur are nearby airports to Agra, the city where this monument is located.

Once in Delhi, take a train or a flight to Agra, and you will be at your destination. The entry ticket to the Taj costs just ₹50 for Indians but ₹1,100 for foreigners, which comes to around $13.50. Once you get in, just soak in the majestic beauty of the Taj Mahal.

Petra

This rock-cut structure in the middle of the desert emerges like a mirage before the eyes of travellers. To get there, you will need to book a ticket to Queen Alia Amman Airport.

To get to Petra from Amman, you will have to hire a taxi or take a JETT Bus, which leaves for the tourist attraction in the morning. The entry fee is 50 Jordanian dollars, or US$70 ( ₹6,300).

Christ the Redeemer

This famous statue is located in Rio de Janeiro and is well-connected for foreign tourists. The two nearest airports are Rio de Janeiro International Airport (GIG) or Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont (SDU). Being one of the world’s leading tourist destinations, the air ticket to Rio can be a bit expensive and could cost above ₹70,000, as per Skyscanner.

Indian travellers can get a visa for 570.00 Brazilian Reals ( ₹9,500 approx). Once in Rio, you can take a Corcovado cog train from the Cosme Velho station or the official vans of the Paineiras-Corcovado Consortium to reach the site. There are also hiking trails to take you to the top. The admission fee is 78.50 Brazilian Reals or ₹1,300.

Machu Picchu

To get to these stunning ruins of an ancient city, tourists have to go to Lima in Peru first.. The availability of visas will depend on your nationality. Many nationalities are allowed visa-free entry to the country, so check if you have that luxury.

The most popular way to reach Machu Picchu is to trek from the nearby village of Cusco, but that would take four days. So, instead, you can take a train to reach the city of Aguas Calientes, and from there, you can reach the destination by bus.

The admission price for tourists at this site is around $60 per person, depending on their category and the circuit they opt for.

Great Wall of China

This massive structure still stands tall among the wonders of the world. To reach this place, you will have to make your way to Beijing. Once there, you can easily book a ride or take a bus to the Great Wall, as it is just 45 miles from Beijing’s city centre.

The entrance fee is 40 Yuan, which comes to about ₹500.

Chichen Itza

These magnificent Mayan archaeological remains are bound to dazzle any visitor. To visit this place, you can reach cities like Cancún, Tulum or Mérida by air.

From these cities, one can take a bus or a taxi to get to the actual site, which will consume just around two hours. Once there, you will have to pay an entrance fee of 648 MXN, or around ₹3,310.

With Mexico as well, the process of getting a visa will depend on your nationality. People from those countries with whom Mexico has a close relationship can easily get in, while others may have to make a trip to the consulate.

The Colosseum

This is among the easiest wonders to visit. Just fly to Rome, which could cost very little compared to other destinations. From there, it is easy to reach the site as it is in the middle of the metropolis. You may even walk to the place if you are staying nearby. Travellers need a Schengen visa to visit Italy.

The entrance fee for the Colosseum is just 12 Euros or ₹1,240.